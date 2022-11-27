18-Year-Old Florida Girl Coco Gauff Takes Her Mind off Tennis by

Coco Gauff is very active on social media. The 18-year-old tennis sensation often spends her time off the court doing fun activities. Gauff recently shared her life updates with her fans on Instagram. Looks like she is in Florida with her best friend and the two are having a blast!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Of course, she does not shy into the closet of a stereotypical tennis player and has often been seen having a fun time!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coco Gauff and Jamilah Snells have a girl’s day out

Coco recently shared some cute Instagram pictures with her best friend, Jamilah Nicole. The two have been spending a fun day in their hometown getting matching bracelets!

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 19: Coco Gauff attends the Crown IMG Tennis Party on January 19, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images)

Jamilah, popularly known as Jamilah Snells, has also shared their pictures together on her Instagram stories. She captioned it- “We got zapped today” and tagged Coco. They got the permanent bracelets on their wrist to commemorate their friendship and this sweet gesture has definitely amused fans.

DIVE DEEPER

VIDEO: 18-Year-Old Coco Gauff and Her Young Brother Turn Too ‘Bad’ as They Pay

Tribute to ‘King of Pop’ Michael Jackson

Coco and Jamilah have spent an awesome day together, as is evident from their Instagram stories. Their day started with Coco gifting Jamilah a pink Telfar bag. The duo then went to get the matching bracelets and played some golf at Top Golf, Miami. They finished the day with an exquisite dinner and drinks.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Gauff has always been friends with Jamilah. Snells is a tennis player herself and the two played together during their formative years. Snells is a business management major and is finally starting to play more pro tournaments. In an interview where she talked about Coco after the latter became the youngest to get into Wimbledon at the age of 15, Jamilah said, “I’m in high school but I play tennis… I hope to make it professionally one day. I’m just so happy that Coco is leading the way…the world is just starting to get to know her – and they’re in for a real treat.”

Gauff’s performance this season

Coco is finally taking some time off the court after her five-match losing streak at the end of this season. Coco has played 104 matches this season and has won more than she has lost. She made it to her first Grand Slam final this year at Roland Garros, and will be hoping to make further inroads on the WTA Tour in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, the 18-year-old has much more to offer her fans, and she isn’t ready to slow down just yet.

Watch this story- Hilarious Meaning of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Serena Williams on Urban Dictionary!