19 Of The Weirdest & Wildest TV Controversies Ever


They don’t really make TV controversies like they used to.

1.

Tiny Toon Adventures — To teach kids not to drink, the three main characters get drunk, steal a police car, drive off a cliff, and die.

2.

South Park — Depictions of Muhammad result in the censoring and banning of episodes, as well as backlash from religious communities.

3.

Skins — Claims of underage sexualization lead to brands pulling their advertising and the show’s cancellation.

4.

NYPD Blue — The show’s pilot leads to a discussion between ABC and the FCC over whether audiences can handle booty.

5.

Duck Dynasty‘s star makes a homophobic statement.

6.

Paula Deen admits to the use of racial slurs.

7.

Kid Nation — The infamous show about kids running a town without adult supervision was, shockingly, controversial.

8.

Angel — Charisma Carpenter’s character was killed off the show after the actress became pregnant.

9.

Seinfeld — Puerto Ricans are stereotypically depicted, and Kramer stomps on a burning Puerto Rican flag in the second-to-last episode.

10.

The Ren & Stimpy Show — An episode in which Ren beats an abusive father-figure gets the show’s creator fired

11.

The Simpsons — “The City of New York vs. Homer Simpson” is pulled from syndication for five years due to the World Trade Center being heavily featured.

12.

Married… with Children — The only episode of the show Fox never aired revolved around the main characters being filmed while having sex.

13.

Power Rangers — David Yost’s onset harassment leads to him walking off set in the middle of shooting.

14.

Felicity — Series star Keri Russell cuts her hair around the same time ratings decline, and it is wrongly assumed her pixie cut tanked the show.

15.

Gilmore Girls — Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino exits before the final season due to lack of support from the studio.

16.

Pokémon — One episode causes roughly 600 Japanese kids to have “headaches and convulsions and breathing problems,” and the episode is never aired again.

17.

Dallas — An entire 31-episode season is ret-conned as a character’s dream when Patrick Duffy leaves the show then decides to come back.

18.

Charmed — Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano’s tension

19.

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood — Mr. Rogers talks about the danger of nuclear war and mutually assured destruction.

What are the craziest moments in TV history you remember? Let me know in the comments!



