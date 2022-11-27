1923: Full trailer arrives during Yellowstone season 5 episode 4

At present, there is one thing that we can say about 1923 — it could very well be the most epic thing in the history of Paramount+. The Yellowstone prequel has a star-studded cast led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, a broad setting that spans seemingly multiple continents, and the potential for twists and turns around every corner.

We may know how the story of the Dutton Ranch ends up, but there is still potential for surprises along the way.

During tonight’s new episode of the Paramount Network series we had a chance to see a new 1923 trailer, and this one gave us the most footage so far of Ford and Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton. Meanwhile, you also have former James Bond star Timothy Dalton as someone out to seize all of their land — think of him as the 1920’s version of a Yellowstone big bad. We’re mostly surprised by the footage from what appears to be Africa showing a lion, of all things. What is the purpose of this, beyond just making it feel like Ford is playing another version of Indiana Jones?

You can see the full trailer for the prequel now courtesy of the Paramount+ YouTube Channel — meanwhile, the plan is for it to premiere on Sunday, December 18. The best way to think about it is fairly simple: The moment that the flagship show goes off on hiatus, you get a chance to dive into the spin-off. How is that for continuity, and going directly from one show to the next? We know that the plan is for 1923 to run for a couple of seasons, so you don’t even have to worry about it wrapping up at some point early next year. (There could be more prequels after the fact.)

What do you most want to see on the Yellowstone prequel 1923, based on the new footage?

