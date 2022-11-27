2 injured in a drive-by shooting after a funeral service at a





CNN

—



Nashville authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting after a funeral service at a church Saturday that left two people wounded, police said.

As the funeral service was letting out at the New Season Church around 1:40 p.m., at least one person drove by and opened fire on the attendees as they exited the front door, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a release.

Some attendees were armed and returned fire toward the car, police said.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg and a 25-year-old man was shot in the pelvis, police said, noting the wounds are not life-threatening.

The service was being held for a 19-year-old woman who was murdered earlier this month, police said. The casket had not been brought out of the church at the time of the shooting, and the burial took place later in the afternoon, the release said.

Investigators believe the shooting may have been “the result of a beef between two factions of people,” according to police, though an official motive has not been released.

Police are asking the public for information on a black Honda Civic they said was involved in the drive-by shooting.