21 Non-MCU Marvel Characters Who Could Return In The Multiverse


Since the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home last year, Marvel fans have been clamoring to see how the multiverse will affect the MCU, speculating over which non-Marvel favorite from yesteryear may be the next to make an appearance in the franchise.

1.

Wesley Snipes as Blade

2.

Dane DeHaan as the Green Goblin

3.

Ben Affleck as Daredevil

4.

Ioan Gruffudd as Mr. Fantastic

6.

Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead

7.

Nicolas Cage as Ghost Rider

8.

Liev Schreiber as Sabretooth

9.

Michael B. Jordan as the Human Torch

10.

Stephen Merchant as Caliban

11.

Nicholas Hoult as Beast

12.

Colin Farrell as Bullseye

13.

Ian McKellen as Magneto

14.

Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

15.

Doug Jones as Silver Surfer

16.

James Marsden as Cyclops

17.

Rila Fukushima as Yukio

18.

Dolph Lundgren as the Punisher

19.

Taylor Kitsch as Gambit

20.

Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane

21.

Eric Bana as the Hulk

Who would you love to see appear in the Multiverse Saga? Let me know in the comments section below!

