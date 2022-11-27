21 Non-MCU Marvel Characters Who Could Return In The Multiverse

Since the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home last year, Marvel fans have been clamoring to see how the multiverse will affect the MCU, speculating over which non-Marvel favorite from yesteryear may be the next to make an appearance in the franchise.
1.
Wesley Snipes as Blade
2.
Dane DeHaan as the Green Goblin
3.
Ben Affleck as Daredevil
4.
Ioan Gruffudd as Mr. Fantastic
6.
Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead
7.
Nicolas Cage as Ghost Rider
8.
Liev Schreiber as Sabretooth
9.
Michael B. Jordan as the Human Torch
10.
Stephen Merchant as Caliban
11.
Nicholas Hoult as Beast
12.
Colin Farrell as Bullseye
13.
Ian McKellen as Magneto
14.
Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler
15.
Doug Jones as Silver Surfer
16.
James Marsden as Cyclops
17.
Rila Fukushima as Yukio
18.
Dolph Lundgren as the Punisher
19.
Taylor Kitsch as Gambit
20.
Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane
21.
Eric Bana as the Hulk
Who would you love to see appear in the Multiverse Saga? Let me know in the comments section below!
Watch Once Upon A Time In Londongrad from BuzzFeed Studios, a new true crime docuseries based on the explosive BuzzFeed News investigation, now streaming on Peacock.
Source link