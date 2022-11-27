40+ Best Apple Early Cyber Monday Deals 2022: iPads, Apple

That’s not to say you can’t enjoy a pair of AirPods if you aren’t able to resist acting on these new low prices. “If you’re already in the Apple ecosystem, love Apple products, and all you want is something that immediately connects to your laptop, AirPods will do that—and if you don’t care about the sound and the controls, then they may be the best earbuds for you,” Lauren says. But if you want more functionality out of your earbuds, she adds, you can find cheaper options or Apple-friendly pairs like the Beats Fit Pro that can give you an overall easier and more pleasant listening experience.