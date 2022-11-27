8-Player All-UP teams announced; Pickford’s Altoft, Rudyard’s

MARQUETTE — The Eight-Player All-UP team has been released after being selected by a panel of 16 sportswriters and broadcasters from across the U.P. At a meeting in Marquette.

The East side of the U.P had three representatives on the dream team and numerous selections on the first team. North Central took home the majority of the awards, which were selected just prior to the Jets winning the state championship in Division II.

Rudyard kicker Jacob Nolan was selected as the dream team kicker, while Newberry Indian Matthew Rahilly was named to the dream team in the athlete category. Newberry defensive end Gabe Luck was selected to the dream team as well.

Running backs Marco Juarez of Newberry and Brayden Altoft were named to the first team, as was offensive lineman Blake Doke of Newberry. Cam Peterson of Rudyard was selected as the first team athlete.

On the defensive side of the ball, lineman Eli Sprague of Rudyard was named to the first team along with teammate Aiden Bickel, who was selected as a first team defensive back. Newberry linebacker Zach Burton was also selected to the first team.

Newberry coach Joe Austin also earned honors, being selected as the Coach of The Year

Offensive Player of the Year: Luke Gorzinski, North Central

Defensive Player of the Year: Dillon Raab, North Central

Division 1 Team of the Year: Munising

Division 2 Team of the Year: North Central

Coach of the Year: Joe Austin, Newberry

Mitchell Snyder Lineman of the Year: Mason Totzke, Ontonagon

Dream Team

Offense

Line: Mason Totzke, Ontonagon, 6-1 ,319, Sr.Line: Riley Murk, Munising, 6-2, 266, Sr.Line: Max Nason, North Central, 6-0, 200, Jr.Quarterback: Luke Gorzinski, North Central, 5-10, 175, Sr.Running back: Josiah Peramaki, Munising, 6-0, 181, Sr.Running back: Sam McKissack, Forest Park, 6-0, 185, Sr.Wide receiver: Bryce Buzzo, Ontonagon, 6-0, 160, Sr.Wide receiver: Carter Johnson, Rapid River, 6-3, 190, Sr.Athlete: Matthew Rahilly, Newberry, 6-0, 175, Soph.

Defense

Line: Jordan Messenger, North Central, 6-0, 200, Sr.Line: Drew Webber, North Central, 5-10, 180, Sr.Line: Ashton Wymer, Munising, 5-5, 217, Sr.End: Micaiah Peramaki, Munising, 6-1, 194, Sr.End: Gabe Luck, Newberry, 6-1, 190, Jr.Linebacker: Jacob Mattson, Munising, 5-8, 212, Sr.Linebacker: Dillon Raab, North Central, 5-9, 170, Sr.Back: Kane Nebel, Munising, 6-1, 185, Sr.Back: Ian Popp, Norway, 5-9, 150, Jr.

Special Teams

Kicker: Jacob Nolan, Rudyard, 6-1, 170, Sr.Punter: Gabe Quevedo, Forest Park, 5-8, 150, Soph.Return specialist: Wyatt Spade, Norway, Jr.

First Team

Offense

Line: Kevin Giuliani, Crystal Falls Forest Park, 6-3, 210, Soph.Line: Kirby Koskela, Lake Linden-Hubbell, 5-10, 215, Sr.Line: Blake Doke, Newberry, 6-1, 225, Sr.Quarterback: Bradly VanDamme, Mid Peninsula, 5-11, 180, Jr.Running back: Brayden Altoft, Pickford, 6-2, 190, Sr.Running back: Marco Juarez, Newberry, 5-8, 170, Sr.Wide receiver: Michael Englund, Mid Peninsula, 6-0, 163, Sr.Wide receiver: Spencer Kramer, North Dickinson, FreshmanAthlete: Cam Peterson, Rudyard, 5-10, Jr.

Defense

Line: Elijah Penney, Superior Central, 6-0, 160, Jr.Line: Eli Sprague, Rudyard, Jr.End: Owen Eichmeier, North Central, 5-10, 170, Sr.Linebacker: Zach Burton, Newberry, 6-0, 190, Sr.Linebacker: Devan Groleau, Stephenson, 5-10, 170, Sr.Back: Cody Dabb, Ironwood, 6-2, 185, Sr.Back: Aiden Bickel, Rudyard, 5-7, 170, Jr.Back: James Milkey, Lake Linden-Hubbell, 5-9, 165, Sr.

Special Teams

Kicker: Adrian Mercier, North Central, 5-8, 160, Jr.Punter: Riccardo Moauro, Gogebic, 5-11, 160, Sr.Return specialist: Wyatt Kulik, Superior Central, 5-7, 140, Sr.

Special mention

Colin Cordy, North Central, OL, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Jason Kanerva, Superior Central, 6-0, 250, Jr.; Cole Baij, Norway, QB, 6-0, 175, Soph.; Austin Gordon, Ontonagon, QB, 5-11, 145, Soph.; Mason Hotzberger, Lake Linden-Hubbell, LB, Jr.; Tristin Syers, Mid Peninsula, LB, 5-10, 195, Sr.; Emmett Vining, Superior Central, LB, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Ethan Anderson, Stephenson, DB, 5-7, 160, Jr.; Lucas Swetich, Superior Central, Return Specialist, 5-8, 145, Sr.

Honorable mention

Carter Dahl, Stephenson, OL, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Gabe Popko, Lake Linden-Hubbell, OL, 6-2, 195, Jr.; Caden Besonen, Ontonagon, RB, 5-10, 145, Soph.; Tristan Kacynski, Stephenson, 5-10, 172, Sr.; Seth Miller, Pickford, 5-8, 170, Soph.; Michael Peterson, Norway, 6-3, 190, Sr.; Sam Roberts, Lake Linden-Hubbell, RB; Lucas Swetich, Superior Central, RB, 5-8, 145, Sr.; Elijah Gorzinski, North Central, WR, 5-10, 155, Sr.; Garrett Orsborne, Pickford, Sr.; Mike Perkins, Cedarville-DeTour, Sr.; Cason Smith, Cedarville-DeTo