A deep learning model based on whole slide images to predict

Image pre-processing

Histopathological images are pyramidal images and hence hard to be taken in input to an artificial intelligence algorithm directly. Hence, an image pre-processing phase was performed, as shown in the upper panel of Fig. 3. Two expert histopathologists of our Institute selected and then annotated the most representative WSI per patient to mark a Region Of Interest (ROI). Each ROI was split into tiles with 224 × 224 pixels at 20 × magnification using QuPath open-source software38. An automated cell detection to identify both tumor cells and lymphocytes was run on each tile. Only tiles with high cell density were retained. Cell density was computed as the ratio between the number of cells within the tile and the tile area. The distribution of cell density referred to tiles of a same ROI were then defined. A tile was considered as containing a high cell density, i.e. a high cell content information, if the related cell density exceeded the 90th percentile of the distribution. All the other tiles were discarded (see Fig. 3). The retained tiles were then partitioned in crops of dimension equal to one-fourth of the tile size. The centres of the crops were obtained as points randomly sampled from a 2D Gaussian distribution centred on the tile. A maximum number of 50 crops per tile were generated. The number of crops varied from tile to tile since only crops with less than 25% background pixels (Luma > 170) were retained for further analysis. A total of 12,575 crops were extracted from WSIs related to the CPTAC-CM dataset, while an amount of 4011 crops were lastly obtained from WSIs related to the validation cohort referred to our Institute. Finally, the colour of each crop was normalized by a standard WSI normalization algorithm, known as Macenko’s method39, to overcome many inconsistencies during staining process of the histological slides due to either different stain manufacturers or different staining procedures or even different storage times.

Figure 3 Workflow of the proposed approach. Image pre-processing was firstly performed: WSIs were annotated by expert pathologists; the identified Region of Interests (ROIs), one per WSI, were tessellated into tiles of 224 × 224 pixels; cell detection was performed and only tiles with high cell density were retained and then divided into low-dimensional crops, which were finally colour-normalized. Data-analysis was then performed: crops were taken in input by three pre-trained CNNs. Each CNN extracted thousands of imaging features, later undergoing to a feature selection process; the selected features were employed to build a SVM classifier, which expressed a decision (DF or non-DF) firstly at crop level and then at slide level through the implementation of a vote score thresholding. In correspondence of the three CNNs, three models, called ResSVM, DenseSVM and InceptionSVM were defined. An ensemble model, named DeepSVM, was designed by combining the classification scores of the three models. A model, named Clinical, which took in input clinical data and used a SVM classifier to give in output classification scores at WSI level, was defined. A soft-voting procedure was implemented to combine the classification scores of DeepSVM and Clinical at WSI level and then at patient level. The final model was called DeepSVM + Clinical. Predictive performances were assessed by standard evaluation metrics.

Data analysis pipeline

The data analysis pipeline following image pre-processing is depicted in the bottom panel of Fig. 3. We used commonly cutting-edge pre-trained CNNs implemented in MATLAB R2019a (MathWorks, Inc., Natick, MA, USA) software, such as ResNet5040, DenseNet20141, InceptionV342, to extract high-dimensional imaging features from crops. ResNet50 model40 is a 50 layers deep CNN which makes possible to train much deeper networks maintaining compelling performances by stacking residual blocks on top of each other. All crops were resized as 224 × 224 size images to be taken in input to ResNet50. A total of 2048 features were finally extracted. DenseNet20141 model is composed by layers receiving additional inputs from all preceding layers and passing their feature-maps to all subsequent layers. All crops were resized as 224 × 224 size images to be taken in input to DenseNet201. A total of 1920 features were finally extracted. InceptionV342 has an architectural design with repeated components called inception modules. All crops were resized as 299 × 299 size images to be taken in input to InceptionV3. A total of 2048 features were finally extracted. The weights of the pre-trained CNNs referred to the training on ImageNet dataset. The networks have acquired knowledge from a huge number of natural (non-medical) images of the ImageNet dataset during the training phase that, in this paper, has been transferred on never unseen images (WSIs). In our study, only the labels of crops, inherited by the WSIs to which they belong (DF cases vs non-DF cases) were needed for the classification phase (SVM classifiers, see later), while transfer learning was entirely performed using an unsupervised method.

In correspondence of features extracted from the three CNNs, three deep models, called ResSVM, DenseSVM and InceptionSVM, respectively, were designed.

The three deep models shared the same backbone architecture, which is described in the following. After feature extraction, the initial public cohort of 43 patients was divided in turn into training and test sets, according to a fivefold cross validation procedure for 5 rounds. In this manner, all the crops associated to the WSI of one patient were part either of the training set or the test set depending on whether the patient was assigned to the training set or the test set, respectively. We implemented a nested waterfall feature selection technique consisting of two basic feature selection methods. First, features were selected according to their statistical significance which was assessed through the computation of Area Under the receiver operating Curve (AUC), which accounts for the general discriminative capability of each feature with respect to a binary classification problem: this metric takes percentage values ranging from 50 to 100%, indicating random guess and perfect discriminatory ability, respectively43. Features whose AUC value was less than 60% were dropped. Afterwards, principal component analysis (PCA)44 based on the explained variance criterion was performed to further reduce the number of features selected by the first algorithm. The first p components were chosen according to the percentage of variance explained (we fixed a threshold of 80%) by total selected components and later taken in input by a Support Vector Machine (SVM) classifier with radial basis kernel function45. A first decision was returned at crop level by the classifier: a classification score ranging from 0 to 1 was assigned to each crop separately. To obtain a single classification score for each WSI and then for each individual patient, a vote score thresholding procedure was implemented: the distribution of the scores attributed by the classifier to each crop related to a same WSI was defined and the classification score corresponding to the 75th percentile value was assigned as the final classification score to the WSI and thus to the patient to which the WSI corresponded. Hence, three classification scores were assigned to each individual patient, each one in correspondence of each of the three deep models. These three classification scores were combined according to an ensemble procedure: if the classification scores returned by at least two out of three deep models exceeded the value th = 0.28, that corresponded to the ratio of DF patients over the total number of the sample population, the maximum score was assigned as a final score. Conversely, if the classification scores returned by at least two out of three deep models was less than th, the minimum score was attributed as final score. In the following, we refer to this model as DeepSVM.

As a last step of analysis, a SVM classifier exploiting the clinical features summarized in Table 1 was designed. The model, called Clinical, returned a classification score for each individual patient.

Finally, a soft voting technique, consisting of averaging the classification scores of diverse models, was implemented to combine the scores obtained by DeepSVM and Clinical. Thus, a new model with the name DeepSVM + Clinical was designed. The model between DeepSVM and DeepSVM + Clinical model, which returned the best predictive performances on the CPTAC-CM public dataset was further validated by using the 43 patients of the CPTAC-CM public dataset as training set and the validation cohort of 11 patients recruited from our Institute as test set.

Statistical analysis and performance evaluation

The association between each clinical characteristic and disease-free survival was evaluated by means of statistical tests on overall dataset: Wilcoxon-Mann-Whitney test46 was used for continuous features, whereas Chi Squared test47 was employed for those features measured on an ordinal scale. A result was considered statistically significant when the p-value was less than 0.05.

The predictive performances of the developed models were evaluated in terms of AUC and, once the optimal threshold was identified by Youden’s index on ROC curve48, standard metrics, such as accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity were also computed:

$${\text{Accuracy }} = \, \left( {{\text{TP }} + {\text{ TN}}} \right)/ \, \left( {{\text{TP }} + {\text{ TN }} + {\text{ FP }} + {\text{ FN}}} \right),$$

$${\text{Sensitivity }} = {\text{ TP}}/ \, \left( {{\text{TP }} + {\text{ FN}}} \right),$$

$${\text{Specificity }} = {\text{ TN}}/ \, \left( {{\text{TN }} + {\text{ FP}}} \right),$$

where TP and TN stand for True Positive (number of non-DF cases correctly classified) and True Negative (number of DF cases correctly classified), while FP (number of DF cases identified as non-DF cases) and FN (number of non-DF cases identified as DF cases are False Positive and False Negative ones, respectively. In this paper, since we solved a binary classification problem (DF cases vs non-DF cases) on imbalanced data (see Tables 1, 2), we also computed two other metrics, i.e. F1-score and Geometric mean (G-mean), that have been suggested as suitable for practitioners to determine an appropriate performance measure in the case of analysis of imbalanced datasets49.

The F1-score works well for imbalanced datasets since the relative contribution of precision and sensitivity are computed as equal:

$${\text{F1}} – {\text{score }} = { 2 }* \, \left( {{\text{sensitivity}}*{\text{ precision}}} \right) \, /\left( {{\text{sensitivity }}*{\text{ precision}}} \right),$$

with precision = TP/(TP + FP).

The Geometric Mean (G-Mean) measures the balance between classification performances on both the classes, thus avoiding overfitting the class with the major number of subjects and underfitting the class with the minor number of subjects:

$$\mathrm{G}-\mathrm{mean }= \sqrt{\mathrm{Sensitivity}*\mathrm{Specificity}}.$$

Ethics approval and consent to participate

The study was conducted according to the guidelines of the Declaration of Helsinki and approved by the Scientific Board of Istituto Tumori ‘Giovanni Paolo II’, Bari, Italy- prot 17729/2020. The authors affiliated to Istituto Tumori “Giovanni Paolo II”, IRCCS, Bari are responsible for the views expressed in this article, which do not necessarily represent the ones of the Institute.