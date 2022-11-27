A Hybrid Computing Strategy Is Key to Recession Resilience

Cloud and edge computing have skyrocketed in popularity over recent years, and the vast majority of companies are using one or the other. Both computing strategies have unique strengths, but what many organizations don’t realize is that for many industries, adopting a hybrid model, using both edge and cloud computing capabilities, creates an optimal experience for customers and organizations alike.

IT budgets are projected to rise in 2023, but a looming recession adds additional tension to the budget creation process. IT leaders are under a lot of pressure to make strategic technological investments that will drive business growth. No company is in position to waste money on ineffective digital solutions, and when assessing their 2023 budget, organizations need technological resources that enhance customer experience, offer optimum flexibility, and help organizations get ahead of their competitors. When implemented properly, a hybrid computing strategy is an excellent tactic to meet the following goals:

Customer experience

73% of all US customers list customer experience as one of the biggest determinants in their purchasing decisions, superseding price, and product quality.

When used on their own, cloud and edge computing have significantly different processing experiences. For example, when using cloud computing over the internet, companies regularly run into performance issues that can halt processing time, leading to decreased productivity and customer dissatisfaction. On the other hand, edge computing brings computing resources closer to where they are needed, whether that be to a device or user, which results in swifter data processing. When used in conjunction, cloud computing makes data more accessible, while edge computing brings data closer to where it’s needed for task completion. This is especially important for industries such as healthcare or banking – whether someone is using an ATM, or a medical emergency is happening that requires speedy task completion – instantaneous data collection and processing is integral.

If a customer is deciding between two companies, and one’s website or mobile app takes a significant amount of time to load, while the other loads in a fraction of the time, the latter has a significant advantage that directly translates to the success of the organization.

Scalability

The economic downturn has companies across all industries uncertain about what 2023 will bring to their business and looking to invest in scalable solutions that ensure minimal money is wasted. A hybrid computing approach allows companies to only pay for the computing resources they need, exactly when they’re needed, saving organizations a significant amount of money. When using a hybrid strategy, companies can rent resources as needed through the cloud, and can scale compute power up or down depending on demand, growth, or lulls.

This is especially beneficial for an organization that is planning an initiative that requires high levels of computing power, such as launching a new app, as they can invest in more resources to support anticipated higher levels of traffic. During times of economic turbulence, flexibility and adaptability are necessary to succeed – hybrid computing delivers both.

Quicker product deployment

The IT landscape is rapidly shifting, and new products and developments are being released at an incredibly swift pace. To stay ahead of competitors, organizations need to be able to develop and launch products quicker than ever before, especially in lieu of a tight developer workforce. A hybrid computing strategy gives companies the opportunity to bring products to market quicker by giving access to highly scalable cloud resources. This then lessens the overall time it takes to launch a new product and ensures organizations are only paying for what they need, which is incredibly important as budgets are tightened.

Besides offering a slew of advantages, the power of a hybrid computing strategy lies in the ability for both edge and cloud computing to address the other’s pain points. Where cloud computing lacks in processing time, edge computing excels; where edge computing underperforms in easy data accessibility, cloud computing provides.

Implementation

Different industries have varying needs and if an organization is interested in implementing a hybrid computing strategy, it’s important to keep in mind that different factors specific to industry or organization will impact what the best hybrid computing solution looks like.

For example, if your organization is in a compliance-heavy industry, such as finance or government, you must ensure that a hybrid strategy meets all regulations. For CIOs that do not have experience implementing a hybrid computing strategy, they should seriously consider bringing in a third party such as a consultant or managed services provider that has expertise in the area to offer insight on successful implementation, how to reap the most benefits, and how to avoid any logistical challenges.

As organizations look for ways to cut costs and maintain a competitive edge during times of economic volatility, companies that embrace innovative solutions to meet and exceed their bottom line will come out stronger than before. Conversely, companies who stick to the same strategy they’ve been using will fall behind. If an organization is open to innovation and looking to improve processing speed, enhance customer experience, and get ahead of their competitors, a hybrid computing strategy may be a smart move to strengthen recession resilience.