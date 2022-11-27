Adam Azim vs Rylan Charlton: Watch live stream of the undercard

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Watch the undercard live ahead of the showdown between Adam Azim and Rylan Charlton on Sunday.

The action gets under way from 12.45pm, featuring Hassan Azim, Rhys Edwards and more.

The television broadcast will start at 3pm and will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Arena and Sky Showcase.

Adam Azim is one of the most exciting prospects in the UK but Charlton will be a key test for him at this early stage of his career.

Also on the bill at London’s Alexandra Palace, David Jamieson is out for revenge when he rematches former conqueror Mikael Lawal for the vacant British cruiserweight title.

Sam Gilley and Sean Robinson are set for an exciting scrap for the English super-welterweight title.

Hit play on the above stream for coverage of the undercard, and watch Azim vs Charlton live from 3pm this Sunday afternoon