Categories
Sports

Adam Azim vs Rylan Charlton: Watch live stream of the undercard


Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Join us for the live undercard coverage prior to Adam Azim vs Rylan Charlton

Watch the undercard live ahead of the showdown between Adam Azim and Rylan Charlton on Sunday.

The action gets under way from 12.45pm, featuring Hassan Azim, Rhys Edwards and more.

The television broadcast will start at 3pm and will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Arena and Sky Showcase.

Adam Azim is one of the most exciting prospects in the UK but Charlton will be a key test for him at this early stage of his career.

Also on the bill at London’s Alexandra Palace, David Jamieson is out for revenge when he rematches former conqueror Mikael Lawal for the vacant British cruiserweight title.

Sam Gilley and Sean Robinson are set for an exciting scrap for the English super-welterweight title.

Hit play on the above stream for coverage of the undercard, and watch Azim vs Charlton live from 3pm this Sunday afternoon, on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Arena or Sky Showcase



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: