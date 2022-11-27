Advancements in Machine Learning techniques for Seizure Detection

Photo by 🇸🇮 Janko Ferlič on Unsplash

Seizure Detection and Prediction by Parallel Memristive Convolutional Neural Networks(arXiv)

Author : Chenqi Li, Corey Lammie, Xuening Dong, Amirali Amirsoleimani, Mostafa Rahimi Azghadi, Roman Genov

Abstract : During the past two decades, epileptic seizure detection and prediction algorithms have evolved rapidly. However, despite significant performance improvements, their hardware implementation using conventional technologies, such as Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS), in power and area-constrained settings remains a challenging task; especially when many recording channels are used. In this paper, we propose a novel low-latency parallel Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) architecture that has between 2–2,800x fewer network parameters compared to SOTA CNN architectures and achieves 5-fold cross validation accuracy of 99.84% for epileptic seizure detection, and 99.01% and 97.54% for epileptic seizure prediction, when evaluated using the University of Bonn Electroencephalogram (EEG), CHB-MIT and SWEC-ETHZ seizure datasets, respectively. We subsequently implement our network onto analog crossbar arrays comprising Resistive Random-Access Memory (RRAM) devices, and provide a comprehensive benchmark by simulating, laying out, and determining hardware requirements of the CNN component of our system. To the best of our knowledge, we are the first to parallelize the execution of convolution layer kernels on separate analog crossbars to enable 2 orders of magnitude reduction in latency compared to SOTA hybrid Memristive-CMOS DL accelerators. Furthermore, we investigate the effects of non-idealities on our system and investigate Quantization Aware Training (QAT) to mitigate the performance degradation due to low ADC/DAC resolution. Finally, we propose a stuck weight offsetting methodology to mitigate performance degradation due to stuck RON/ROFF memristor weights, recovering up to 32% accuracy, without requiring retraining. The CNN component of our platform is estimated to consume approximately 2.791W of power while occupying an area of 31.255mm2 in a 22nm FDSOI CMOS process

2.Ensemble learning using individual neonatal data for seizure detection (arXiv)

Author : Ana Borovac, Steinn Gudmundsson, Gardar Thorvardsson, Saeed M. Moghadam, Päivi Nevalainen, Nathan Stevenson, Sampsa Vanhatalo, Thomas P. Runarsson

Abstract : Sharing medical data between institutions is difficult in practice due to data protection laws and official procedures within institutions. Therefore, most existing algorithms are trained on relatively small electroencephalogram (EEG) data sets which is likely to be detrimental to prediction accuracy. In this work, we simulate a case when the data can not be shared by splitting the publicly available data set into disjoint sets representing data in individual institutions. We propose to train a (local) detector in each institution and aggregate their individual predictions into one final prediction. Four aggregation schemes are compared, namely, the majority vote, the mean, the weighted mean and the Dawid-Skene method. The method was validated on an independent data set using only a subset of EEG channels. The ensemble reaches accuracy comparable to a single detector trained on all the data when sufficient amount of data is available in each institution. The weighted mean aggregation scheme showed best performance, it was only marginally outperformed by the Dawid — Skene method when local detectors approach performance of a single detector trained on all available data

3.Low Latency Real-Time Seizure Detection Using Transfer Deep Learning (arXiv)

Author : Vahid Khalkhali, Nabila Shawki, Vinit Shah, Meysam Golmohammadi, Iyad Obeid, Joseph Picone

Abstract : Scalp electroencephalogram (EEG) signals inherently have a low signal-to-noise ratio due to the way the signal is electrically transduced. Temporal and spatial information must be exploited to achieve accurate detection of seizure events. Most popular approaches to seizure detection using deep learning do not jointly model this information or require multiple passes over the signal, which makes the systems inherently non-causal. In this paper, we exploit both simultaneously by converting the multichannel signal to a grayscale image and using transfer learning to achieve high performance. The proposed system is trained end-to-end with only very simple pre- and postprocessing operations which are computationally lightweight and have low latency, making them conducive to clinical applications that require real-time processing. We have achieved a performance of 42.05% sensitivity with 5.78 false alarms per 24 hours on the development dataset of v1.5.2 of the Temple University Hospital Seizure Detection Corpus. On a single-core CPU operating at 1.7 GHz, the system runs faster than real-time (0.58 xRT), uses 16 Gbytes of memory, and has a latency of 300 msec.