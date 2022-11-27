Angelina Jolie’s 6 Best And 6 Worst Movies Ranked – Looper

“Alexander” is a nearly 3-hour long historical epic, and we’ll warn you right now that it’s probably not one you’re going to want to sit through. Colin Farrell plays Alexander the Great, the Macedonian king who conquered a vast empire. Jolie plays his mother, Queen Olympias, with whom he has a complicated relationship.

Despite the awe-inspiring history from which the film draws, it doesn’t wind up inspiring much awe in the audience. For one thing, everyone in the film seems to be acting in an entirely different movie. While it’s true that no one really knows what a Macedonian accent would have sounded like, each actor has chosen an entirely different interpretation, leading to a somewhat laughable ensemble performance. Viewers can understand that it might be nearly impossible to create an accurate representation of life during this time period, but the issues is that “Alexander” tries — and fails — at the expense of our own enjoyment.

Farrell isn’t all that believable as one of the greatest conquerors the world has ever known, and frankly, none of the performances make much sense. It’s as if the actors were trying to make up for a surprisingly boring script by making as many theatrical, over-the-top choices as they possibly could. Mainly, the problem is that none of these characters feel like real people.

While critic Cole Smithey wrote that director Oliver Stone “doesn’t present characters that the audience can believe in,” he also noted that “Angelina Jolie enjoys some early scene-chewing with live snakes.” Sadly though, there aren’t enough snakes in the world to make this film more interesting and we just hope that Jolie does decide to play an Ancient Greek goddess someday in a better movie.