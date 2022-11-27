Argument erupts on flight after mum books toddler in First Class





First Class travel is the epitome of luxury and relaxation. So one male passenger was pretty surprised (and annoyed) to find that one of his fellow First Class travellers was a child. Consequently, he caused a scene on the plane by having a go at the mother. The embarrassed mum took to sharing platform Reddit to share her story.

A mum decided to book herself, her husband and their little three-year-old girl First Class tickets for a recent flight. With her husband receiving a promotion and subsequent pay rise, she thought she could afford to splurge on some pricier flights. She felt confident that her little one would not be a disturbance to other passengers. She stated: “My toddler has always been a good flyer and has flown a lot throughout her short life,” reported The Mirror. READ MORE: ‘Never’ check in a bag again with simple hand luggage hack

“She’s never been disruptive or cried on an airplane, this flight included.” She explained that her daughter wasn’t one to cause madness and mayhem during a flight. She explained that she stays in her seat throughout and is able to tell her parents when she wants a toy, is hungry or needs to go to the toilet. “She stayed seated and quietly playing throughout the flight, only getting up when she had to go potty.” DON’T MISS…

But despite the girl being well-behaved and acting maturely for her age, one passenger was angry that a child was allowed to fly First Class in the first place. The mum claimed that an angry passenger had been “glaring” at them ever since they got on board – they boarded early because her husband is disabled – and had also reported the family to the cabin crew on board. She received a tap on her shoulder while her child was mid slumber. He allegedly told her that kids aren’t allowed in First Class and they should return to their assigned seats. The parent asked the cabin crew to deal with the situation, hoping to avoid any awkwardness. READ MORE: Cruise passenger shares ‘worst cruise experience’ ever

The man did end up leaving them alone, however not until after he had uttered an expletive. The mum claimed: “As we were getting off the plane he whispered to me that I was a ‘fat c***’ and that he pays too much money for First Class to be surrounded by children.” Even though her daughter was well-behaved, the interaction caused her to question her own judgement of letting her sit in First Class. Indeed, upon hearing about the incident her own family suggested they fly Economy next time because people pay extra for First Class to relax.

However, other users took to Reddit to support the worried parent’s decision, criticising the passenger who rebuked her. One user advised: “Even if your child did cry, it wouldn’t have mattered because you paid and are entitled to the seats you paid for. “If they don’t want to be around children/other people that bad – they should fly private”. Another argued that although it was understandable he would be initially apprehensive about a child being in First Class, he should have “calmed the f*** down once it became apparent that your toddler was just sleeping peacefully”.

