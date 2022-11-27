Avalanche’s Logan O’Connor: Plucks apple in win

O’Connor notched an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday’s 4-1 win over the Stars.

O’Connor initially was credited with the Avalanche‘s fourth goal, but it was changed to Andrew Cogliano after the game. Either way, O’Connor’s six-game point drought came to an end. The 26-year-old hadn’t gotten on the scoresheet since his two-goal effort versus the Predators on Nov. 10. He’s at five goals, two assists, 30 shots on net, 26 hits, 19 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-4 rating through 19 outings in a third-line role.