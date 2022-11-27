Avoid ‘ageing effect’ with particular haircut and style





The average age of going grey will vary depending on your ethnicity and genetics, but these aren’t the only causes – factors such as stress, smoking, and an unbalanced diet have all been found to play a role in premature ageing. However, grey hair can look youthful – if taken care of and styled in the right way.

Nick Drewe, beauty deals website WeThrift’s trends expert, explained how many women are embracing grey hair at the moment, instead of trying to hide it. He went on to say that grey hair can look “chic”, and shared his top tips on how best to achieve this. The expert said: “When going for a major hair change, it is always best to seek the advice of your stylist before making any drastic decisions. If they have been cutting your hair for a while, then chances are, they will know the right way to transition you to the grey look better than yourself. “In fact, when you get advice from your stylist, you might find you actually have a lot fewer grey hairs than you might think, meaning they can add in a few highlights to help you avoid those dark grey roots as you make the transition.” READ MORE: Kate and Meghan wore similar red dresses in 2016 – one ‘ultra glam’

Nick advised cutting your hair if, or when, it starts to go grey. “An easy way to make going grey a bit simpler is to bite the bullet and go for the chop, at least when you start out,” he said. “Having shorter hair makes it easier to blend your natural grey hairs into the rest of your hair than having them sticking out like a sore thumb. Not only this, but you’ll actually find that having shorter hair makes the upkeep of grey hairs a lot easier to manage and style as you go through the transition phase.” It is also worth “matching your hair to your roots”, according to Nick. He explained: “For the most part, hair that is naturally lighter will make disguising your grey flecks easier than if you have brown or black hair. “But there is an element to being careful about this, as dying already dyed hair can make the full transition harder as that colour will initially need to be stripped out before applying full grey dye. DON’T MISS:

“If you are unsure how to go about matching your hair to your roots, always seek advice from a professional colourist that can tell which route is the best to go down for your hair and how you can achieve it with little maintenance,” Nick recommended. Nick went on to say that it’s worth “making sure you use the right products for upkeep”, adding: “There’s nothing worse than spending lots of money on a new hair colour to find it starts going yellow after only a few weeks. The trouble with going grey or a platinum shade of blonde is that highlights will start to get a bit brassy looking between your trips to the salon. “To avoid this without having to have more salon visits than necessary, consider buying a purple shampoo that helps keep the yellowing look at bay.” Ksenia Sobchak, a dermatologist at Loxa Beauty, also spoke to Express.co.uk about the best ways to look younger with grey hair.

She explained which cut would best suit someone with grey hair, saying: “Something like a blunt bob cut highlights our angular face because as we age, the skin’s plumpness reduces. “As a result, the ageing effect is increased. But opting for a favourable haircut that lifts the facial muscles can give a better appearance. You can try a lob cut, which will likely lift your face making it look fuller and younger.” Ksenia went on to say that the best way to look younger with grey hair is to “embrace” it. “Most women cut their hair when old probably to avoid showing the greyness,” she said.

“Well, I do not think there is a problem with this transformation. It shows growth which we should appreciate. I advise my clients to accept, embrace, and keep it long. “But the best thing to do when choosing this option is to enhance its quality and volume. You can also add extensions to bring a significant outcome.” She added that “if you want to look brighter and younger, a toner can transform grey hair”. “Yellow tones on grey hair usually make it dull and brassy. But adding a toner can make it shinier with a deeper colour-magnitude, leaving you with a more vibrant and youthful look,” the expert said.

