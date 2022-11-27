Categories
BBC receive complaint from Iran for explosive World Cup comments


Iran beat Wales 2-0 to give themselves a chance of reaching the knockout stage for the first time. Two goals deep into second-half stoppage time sealed a memorable win for Queiroz’s side.

But after the match, Klinsmann gave his controversial verdict on the action. He said: “Carlos fits really well with the national team and their culture, he failed in South America with Colombia and then failed to qualify with Egypt, and he came in right before the World Cup with Iran, where he worked for a long time.

“It is not by coincidence, it is part of their culture, how they play. They worked the referee. They work the linesman and fourth official, they are constantly in their ear.

“There were a lot of incidents we didn’t see. This is their culture, they take you off your game.”

By Lewis Winter

Lewis has worked for the Daily Express since 2017 after five years as a football writer for local newspapers. He is a sport journalism graduate from the University of Brighton who specialises in football and cricket.

