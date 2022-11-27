BBC’s Jurgen Klinsmann responds after Carlos Queiroz call to

“Despite your outrageous remarks on BBC trying to undermine our efforts, sacrifices and skills, we promise you that we will not produce any judgments regarding your culture, roots and background and that you will always be welcome to our Family.

“At the same time, we just want to follow with full attention what will be the decision of FIFA regarding your position as a member of Qatar 2022 Technical Study Group. Because, obviously, we expect you to resign before you visit our camp.”

After the Iran boss asked the pundit to resign, Klinsmann responded by suggesting that the two would discuss the matter: “It was stuff really taken out of context,” he told the BBC. “I will try and give him a call and calm things down.”