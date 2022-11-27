BBC’s Nina Warhurst shares ‘terrible’ home incident

BBC Breakfast presenters Nina Warhurst and Ben Thompson were joined by BBC’s Sports Correspondent John Watson to discuss the recent World Cup results. Despite being ranked 51st in the world, Saudia Arabia put on a stellar performance against Argentina and walked away with a 2-1 win in their first game of the tournament before succumbing to Poland on Saturday. Nina opened up about the league she has with her children at home and admitted to feeling bad after giving her children the “strongest” teams which have since lost.

Excited to discuss what has been happening in the World Cup, Nina began: “World Cup time, Argentina, one of the favourites to win the World Cup in Qatar before their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia fought back to beat Mexico, 2-0.”

Ben added: “The team’s star player Lionel Messi got the first goal, John is in Doha for us this morning. It’s a slightly quieter day today, isn’t it? Still plenty of things to keep an eye on.”

John explained: “Yeah absolutely, and one of those things yesterday was Lionel Messi wasn’t it? You kind of put yourself in his shoes, the star performer at this World Cup.

“That is someone that you know, his players, his teammates, those fans who were in the stadium yesterday looking to see just what he can produce and that is what sets him apart as he took centre stage.

