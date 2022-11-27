Below Deck’s Kerry Titheradge shares ‘concern’ over co-star’s injury

Captain Kerry Titheradge is the latest Below Deck skipper to steer the show’s luxury yachts into chaos on Bravo’s internationally successful reality show franchise. In the brand new spin-off, Below Deck Adventure, Kerry heads up the Mercury’s charters along the Fjords of Norway and often has to step in to ensure his crew remain safe.

The Below Deck captain has revealed one of the biggest concerns he had about his crew during Adventure’s first season.

In a teaser trailer for the upcoming charter, deckhand Nathan Morley appears to be suffering from a mysterious injury.

Kerry has now revealed Nathan sustained the injury by falling down the stairs, in what must have been one of the most stressful moments of the new series.

“There is a build-up to that moment,” the Below Deck star shared.

