Best Black Friday gaming chair deals in 2022

If you want to grab the best Black Friday gaming chair deals this year, we’ve got your back. To give you an easier shopping experience, we’ll be gathering all the best deals from different retailers together here on this page.

Gaming chairs are arguably one of the most crucial parts of any gaming desk setup. Sure, finding the best gaming monitor, keyboard, and mouse might be more of a PC gaming priority, but ultimately, a reliable seat will help you stay in the game for longer. Of course, while ergonomics are important, there’s no reason why you can’t be stylish and economical while purchasing a new seat for your caboose – and what better way than to get a good gaming chair deal during Black Friday.

If your current setup is subtle and efficient, you’ll have no trouble finding a chair that screams practicality. However, if you’re a fan of Razer, Corsair, and Logitech products, you’ll also be able to stay faithful to the bold look of your favourite gaming PC brands.

Secretlab Titan 2022 Evo series

The Secretlab Titan 2022 Evo series is currently available from $439 USD (up to $220 off) / £364 GBP (up to £135 off).

When it comes to gaming chairs, few manufacturers rival Secretlab. There’s a reason that we put one of its models at the top of our best gaming chairs guide. Part of what makes it so appealing is the fact that it leaves room for you to modify the chairs to best suit your needs – with this particular model, there are three choices of upholstery available.

It also comes with the Secretlab Signature Memory Foam Head Pillow which will help you to avoid neck troubles, while also keeping you comfortable while you game. There are tons of options for ergonomic customisation too, allowing you to ensure that it fits your body type and is good for your back and spine.

If you’re wondering if you should save a buck and pick up an older model instead, check out our comparison piece.

Razer Iskur X

The Razer Iskur X is currently available for $284.99 USD (29% off) from Best Buy / £400.99 (19% off) from Razer UK. The XL model is also available for $249.99 USD (50% off) from Best Buy / £540.99 (9% off) from Razer UK.

This is another absolutely fantastic gaming chair (which is also featured in our best gaming chair guide). It was designed to provide an ergonomic solution for hardcore gamers who might like to enjoy hours’ long gaming sessions. Its contours and angled seat edges are designed to fit the shape of the human spine, and its adjustable armrests ensure that you can always keep your arms in a comfortable position.

It also looks stunning, with the distinctive Razer insignia on the head. It also has a steel-reinforced body, so you know it’s going to be strong and durable. Nobody wants to make a big purchase like a gaming chair, only to find that they have to replace it after a year or so.

More Black Friday gaming chair deals

Need more deals? No problem. Here are the gaming chair deals we’ve been able to find for Black Friday:

When is Black Friday 2022?

This year, Black Friday weekend takes place between November 25 and November 28, the latter of which is known as Cyber Monday. It’ll be a year before you get another chance at these kinds of savings, so dont miss the opportunity!

How to find the best Black Friday deals

We’re tracking down the deals so you don’t have to. Bookmark this page and come back throughout the month for gaming chair deals, and if you’re after some other bits of gaming hardware, you should also take a peep at our Black Friday deals hub, which will direct you to our guides on specific products, like gaming monitors, and SSDs.