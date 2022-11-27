Best Black Friday gaming mouse deals in 2022

Are you ready to put the cheese in the trap so that you can catch the best Black Friday gaming mouse deals this year? Well, you’ve come to the right place. We’ll be keeping keeping our eyes peeled and updating this guide, making sure you can find all the most appealing deals in one place.

So, anyway, what separates a gaming mouse from your everyday office clicker? After all, if you’ve already broken free from the confines of a trackpad, what more could you possibly need? Well, for a start, they can give you the edge in Warzone 2 Season 1 with better sensors and adjustable DPI, or extra buttons that’ll enhance the best PC MMOs. You could even cut the cord and opt for wireless connectivity, as 2.5Ghz and Bluetooth now feature minimal latency.

Since these features can often come at a premium price, Black Friday makes the ideal time for you to upgrade your gaming mouse. With the likes of Corsair, Roccat, and HyperX, getting in on the Black Friday festivities, there are plenty of reasons to be excited.

Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless Champion Series

The Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless Champion Series is now available for just $39.99 USD ($70 off) at Best Buy. It can also be had for £64.99 GBP (£25 off) on Amazon.

This is a top-of-the-range wireless gaming mouse that’s well-suited to pro gamers. Not only does its ergonomic design facilitate comfort even during longer gaming sessions, but it also uses the Corsair Marksman 26,000 DPI Optical Sensor in order to provide 650IPS tracking at up to 50G acceleration which delivers extremely high levels of precision (fully customisable in 1 DPI resolution steps).

This is a gaming mouse that you can really make your own. It has seven fully programmable buttons that you can utilise as you see fit. You might even like to reconfigure them for different games, allowing you to have a competitive edge, no matter what you’re playing.

Logitech G604 Lightspeed

Logitech G604 Lightspeed wireless gaming mice are currently $49.99 USD (50% off) / £71.99 GBP (24% off) on Amazon.

When using a wireless gaming mouse, nobody wants to encounter input lag. Fortunately, the Logitech G604 Lightspeed uses advanced wireless technology in order to achieve ultrafast speeds of 1ms. If you play something that requires lightning-fast reflexes, you’ll want a mouse that has lightning-fast responses. You can also toggle to a Bluetooth connection if necessary.

Meanwhile, it has 15 programmable buttons, opening the doors to endless customisations and allowing you to make your playstyle your own. On top of that, it has up to 240 hours of battery life, meaning that as long as you charge it regularly, you don’t need to worry about it running out during lengthy play sessions.

Razer Deathadder Essential

The Razer Deathadder Essential is currently available for $19.02 USD (37% off) / £19.90 GBP (34% off) on Amazon.

This mouse may not have some of the more advanced features that you might find in premium alternatives, but it will still serve you well, and it won’t cost you a fortune, either – especially while this offer is applied.

It has a high-precision 6,400 DPI optical sensor that offers on-the-fly sensitivity adjustments which can be controlled through one of its five programmable buttons (if you choose to configure it like that). Additionally, it uses durable mechanical switches in order to support up to ten million clicks, which should last you a good long time. There’s definitely a lot to be impressed with on the Razer Deathadder Essential gaming mouse.

More Black Friday gaming mouse deals

Still looking for more? Here’s what we’ve been able to find:

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 took place on November 25, but there are still plenty of deals to be had over the weekend and come Cyber Monday on November 28. Rest assured, we’re already checking round the clock.

How to find the best Black Friday deals

If your biggest wish is to find a cheap clicker during the sales, this very page should do the trick. We’ll find all the deals so you don’t have to. We also have a hub for the best black Friday deals across the board, so you won’t miss a trick when it comes to tech bargains over the holidays.