Want to make sure you don’t miss the best Black Friday gaming PC deals in 2022? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Stepping into the world of gaming PCs can be daunting, and if you don’t know how to build a gaming PC, then pre-built machines are going to be a godsend. Of course, they can all be very expensive, which makes Black Friday the best time for you to dip your toe into the world of enhanced PC gaming.

Keeping your eyes on all the retailers taking part in the Black Friday festivities is tiring work, and that’s why our crack squad of deal hunters are already scouring the internet, finding all the most exciting deals, and bringing them all together here for your convenience. Nothing gets past them.

Of course, it’s not just the gaming PC itself – you might also want to keep your eyes peeled for the best graphic cards to really take advantage of the high resolution on the best gaming monitors. Those who like to mix it together with a bit of streaming or video editing should definitely make finding the best gaming CPU a priority too. There’s a lot to keep in mind, and a lot that you stand to gain this Black Friday.

Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5i

The Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5i is currently available for $949.99 USD ($270 off) from Amazon.

If you’re looking for a mid-range gaming PC, then this may be the one for you. Sure, it’s not the most powerful rig out there, but it packs plenty of punch to drive the best PC games of today at high settings.

Equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, Intel Core i5 12400 processor, and 16GB of RAM, the Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5i is a machine built to last for many years to come. Space shouldn’t be an issue, either, thanks to the included 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD and 1TB HDD.

It even comes with a free mouse and keyboard, should you need one. However, the real cherry on top with this gaming PC, is the included three months of Xbox Game Pass.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme GXi8800A6

The CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme GXi8800A6 is currently available for $699.99 USD ($330 off) from Amazon.

One of the greatest things about gaming PCs is that they come in all shapes, sizes, and prices. This $700 rig is a great choice for anyone looking to buy their first system, or if you’re looking for a cheap upgrade.

Inside the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme GXi8800A6, you’ll find an AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT and Intel Core i3 12100F, paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM. These three components will make short work of any esports titles, and can hold their own in the best PC games too.

More Black Friday gaming PC deals

Is your need for deals making it hard to function in regular human society? Well, don’t worry. Here’s what else we’ve been able to turn up:

When it Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 took place on November 25, but there are still plenty of deals to be had over the weekend and come Cyber Monday on November 28. Rest assured, we’re already checking round the clock.

How to find the best Black Friday deals?

Finding the best Black Friday deals couldn’t be easier. Why? Because we’re doing all the hard work for you. Check back here throughout Black Friday week, and we’ll have a selection of the most exciting discounts all listed here. To make things a little easier, we also have pages where we’ll list the deals for different types of product: