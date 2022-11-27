The best CPU cooler Black Friday 2022 deals will help you build and upgrade your gaming PC for less, meaning you’ll have extra cash for a new graphics card and other gaming PC goodies. We’ve even gathered the top offers together for you, so you won’t have to go out of your way to snag a bargain.

The performance and temperature within best gaming PC go hand-in-hand, as the more you make it sweat, the slower it’ll be. Pop a decent cooler on top of one of the best gaming CPU options, however, and you’ll have a rig that’s ready to run a marathon, whether you’re crafting a top-of-the-line system or simply trying to get Warzone 2 to run at more than 60fps. Black Friday 2022 is sure to bring some great CPU cooler prices.

You have two core options when it comes to picking up a new CPU cooler. The traditional path is to go for an air cooler, which uses a large metal heatsink and fan to disperse heat. Some prefer the best AIO coolers, which run liquid through a closed loop to keep things cool. These are much easier to install than a custom water-cooling build, and are far flashier than air cooling. We’ll be sure to list discounts for both varieties once the deals are live.

MSI MPG CoreLiquid K360 – AIO CPU Liquid Cooler

The MSI MPG CoreLiquid K360 – AIO CPU Liquid Cooler is currently available at $179.99 USD ($60 off).

This cooler comes with a handy 2.4-inch LCD display that allows you to easily check on your gaming PC and make sure that it is not even close to overheating. Though of course, the chances of that happening, are quite slim thanks to the exclusive MSI Torx fan, which has two blades working as one. On top of that, it also has an extra 60mm fan that is concealed between the pump and the LCD panel and can be activated in order to cool the adjacent voltage regulator module (VRM).

It’s pretty straightforward to get set up with it, and it features an easy-to-install mounting bracket that is compatible with the majority of AMD and Intel CPU sockets. This could well be affordable the answer to your cooling needs.

Ryzen 5 5600X with CPU cooler

The Ryzen 5 5600X 4th Gen 6-core, 12-threads Unlocked Desktop Processor With Wraith Stealth Cooler is currently available at $338.99 USD off at Best Buy (US only)

Here you’ll get a nifty new processor bundled together with its own cooling system. This has been specifically designed with gaming in mind. Do you enjoy playing massive, next-generation games that push your hardware to the limit? Then you’ll want to invest in something like this.

The included Ryzen 5 5600X chip trades blows with the best processors on the market, offering six cores and 4.6GHz boost clock speeds. Meanwhile, the cooler uses a fan that can be adjusted to spin at any rate from 400 to 2,400 revolutions per minute (RPM). It has a Zero RPM Mode in place too, which it will automatically switch over to when your CPU reaches a cool enough temperature – eliminating any unnecessary sound.

When is Black Friday 2022?

This year, Black Friday weekend takes place between November 25 and 28, the latter of which is Cyber Monday. Of course, many retailers are starting to consider all of November as a kind of ‘Black Friday month’, but the best deals are sometimes saved for the event itself.

How to find the best Black Friday deals

We’ll save you the tedious job of scrolling through the Black Friday sale pages of the major retailers by listing all the best CPU cooler deals together in one place. Of course, if there are other things you’re looking for, you should check out our best Black Friday deals page, where we’ll list bargains from across the gaming PC space.