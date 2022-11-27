Best Cyber Monday Apple Deals

Black Friday has passed, but the best Apple deals continue for Cyber Monday (November 28) and into Cyber Week. So, if you’re looking for the best prices on an Apple device, now is the time to shop. The deals are going strong on every product Apple sells. No matter what you need, we’ll help you find the best Cyber Monday deal.
Over the past few weeks we’ve seen some fantastic deals on Apple products – notably from retailers other than Apple itself. For example, there has been up to $500 off the MacBook Pro, and deep $100 or more discounts on iPads and Apple Watches. We’ve even seen the lowest prices to date on AirPods. Stay glued to Macworld as we continue to track the best Apple Cyber Monday deals.
As has now become the norm, Apple is holding its usual four-day shopping event. It began on Black Friday (November 25) and runs to Cyber Monday (November 28). The company is giving away gift cards ranging from $25-$250, but the newest devices are all excluded—iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra, iPad Pro, 10th-gen iPad, and Apple TV 4K.
The best deal we’ve found in Apple’s Black Friday shopping event is on the iPhone 12, which costs $599 and is sold with a $50 gift card thrown in. You can grab that same $50 deal when you pick up an Apple Watch SE, where prices start at $249. (The best deal we’ve found on the SE 2 is a $20 discount at Amazon.)
Cyber Monday 2022: Best Apple deals
We’ll start with the U.S. deals but if you are in the U.K. there are deals for you below the first section.
U.S. deals
MacBook deals
- Amazon, M1 MacBook Air 256GB: $799 ($200 off)
- Amazon, M2 MacBook Air 256GB: $1,049 ($150 off)
- Amazon, M2 MacBook Air 512GB: $1,349 ($150 off)
- Amazon, 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro (256GB SSD): $1,149 ($150 off)
- Amazon, 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro (512GB SSD): $1,299 ($200 off)
- Amazon, 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $1,600 ($399 off)
- Amazon, 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $2,000 ($499 off)
- Amazon, 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512TB SSD): $2,000 ($499 off)
- Amazon, 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $2,200 ($499 off)
- Amazon, 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro (10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $3,100 ($399 off)
iMac and Mac mini deals
- Amazon, M1 Mac mini (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): $665 ($34 off) SOLD OUT
- Amazon, M1 Mac mini (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $750 ($149 off) SOLD OUT
- Amazon, 24-inch M1 iMac (8‑core CPU, 7‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB): $1,149 ($150 off) SOLD OUT
- Amazon, 24-inch M1 iMac (8‑core CPU, 8‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB): $1,350 ($149 off)
- Amazon, 24-inch M1 iMac (8‑core CPU, 8‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB): $1,550 ($149 off) SOLD OUT
- Expercom, Mac Studio M1 Max (10-core CPU, 24-core GPU, 32GB unified memory, 512GB SSD): $1,799 ($200 off)
AirPods deals
Apple Watch (2022) deals
- Amazon, Apple Watch Ultra: $739 ($60 off)
- Amazon, Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS): $349 ($50 off)
- Amazon, Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS): $379 ($50 off)
- Amazon, Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (Cellular): $449 ($50 off)
- Amazon, Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (Cellular): $479 ($50 off)
- Amazon, Apple Watch SE (2nd gen, 40mm): $229 ($20 off)
- Amazon, Apple Watch SE (2nd gen, 44mm): $259 ($20 off)
Apple Watch (Older models) deals
iPad deals
- Amazon, 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB): $999 ($100 off)
- Amazon, 2022 iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB): $739 ($60 off)
- Amazon, 2022 iPad Pro (11-inch, 256GB): $849 ($50 off)
- Amazon, 2021 iPad mini (64GB): $400 ($99 off)
- Amazon, 2022 iPad Air (64GB): $549 ($50 off)
- Amazon, 2022 iPad (10th-gen, 64GB): $419 ($30 off)
- Amazon, 2022 iPad (10th-gen, 256GB): $569 ($30 off)
- Amazon, 2021 iPad (9th-gen, 64GB): $270 ($59 off)
iPad accessories deals
iPhone accessories deals
- Amazon, MagSafe charger: $30 ($9 off)
- Amazon, AirTag (single): $25 ($4 off)
- Amazon, AirTag (4-pack): $80 ($19 off) SOLD OUT
- Amazon, AirTag Loop (blue): $11 ($18 off)
- Amazon, Leather Key Ring (yellow): $19 ($15 off)
- Amazon, MagSafe Battery Pack: $75 ($24 off)
- Amazon, MagSafe Duo Charger: $97.49 ($31.51 off)
- Amazon, Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe: $45 ($14 off)
- Amazon, iPhone 14 Pro silicon case: $37.49 ($11.51 off)
- Amazon, iPhone 14 Pro Max silicon case: $37.49 ($11.51 off)
Apple TV deals
Displays deals
Mac accessories deals
U.K. deals
MacBooks deals
- KRCS, M2 MacBook Air 256GB: £1,096.47 (£152.53 off)
- KRCS, M2 MacBook Air 512GB: £1,359.84 (£189.16 off) – select 10-core GPU, 512GB, 35W adapter
- KRCS: M1 MacBook Air 256GB: £877.99 (£122 off)
- KRCS, M2 13in MacBook Pro, 256GB: £1,184.26 (£164.74 off)
- KRCS, M2 13in MacBook Pro, 512GB: £1,359.84 (£190 off) – select the 512GB model
- KRCS, M1 Pro 14in MacBook Pro, 14-core GPU: £1,709.97 (£189.90 off)
- KRCS, M1 Pro 14in MacBook Pro, 16-core GPU: £1,979.10 (£299 off) – choose the 16 core GPU, 16GB RAM configuration
- Amazon, M1 Pro 16in MacBook Pro, 16-core GPU: £2,129 (£270 off)
- KRCS, M1 Pro 16in MacBook Pro, 16-core GPU, 1TB: £2,339.10 (£259.90 off) – select the 1TB model
- KRCS, M1 Max 16in MacBook Pro, 32-core GPU: £2,799 (£500 off) – select the M1 Max 32-core GPU model and 1TB
iMac & Mac mini deals
- KRCS, M1 Mac mini, 256GB: £613 (£86 off).
- KRCS, M1 Mac mini, 512GB: £809 (£89.90 off). Choose the 512GB model.
- Currys, 24-inch M1 iMac, 7-core GPU: £1,124 (£125 off). AO.com has the same deal.
- Amazon, 24-inch M1 iMac, 8-core GPU: £1,275 (£174 off). AO.com has the same deal.
- KCRS, Mac Studio M1 Max (10-core CPU, 24-core GPU, 32GB unified memory, 512GB SSD): £1,799.10 (£200 off)
AirPods deals
- John Lewis, AirPods (2nd gen): £115 (£24 off, plus 2-year guarantee)
- Costco, AirPods (3rd gen, MagSafe case): £174.99 (£14.01 off)
- John Lewis: AirPods (3rd gen, MagSafe case): £179 (£10 off, plus 2-year guarantee)
- John Lewis, AirPods Pro (1st gen): £184 (£15 off, plus 2-year guarantee)
- Costco, AirPods Pro (2nd gen): £219.99 (£29.01 off)
- John Lewis, AirPods Pro (2nd gen): £229 (£20 off, plus 2-year guarantee)
- Amazon, AirPods Pro (2nd gen): £229 (£20 off)
- Costco, AirPods Max: £489.99 (£59.01 off)
iPads deals
iPad accessories deals
Apple Watch deals
- Amazon, Apple Watch Ultra: £819 (£30 off)
- AO: Apple Watch Ultra: £823 (£26 off)
- John Lewis, Apple Watch Ultra: £829 (£20 off, plus two-year warranty)
- Amazon, Apple Watch Series 8: £399 (£20 off)
- John Lewis, Apple Watch Series 8: £399 (£20 off, plus two-year warranty)
- John Lewis, 2nd-gen (2022) Apple Watch SE: £249 (£10 off, plus two-year warranty)
- Amazon, 2nd-gen (2022) Apple Watch SE: £249 (£10 off)
- John Lewis, 2021 Apple Watch SE (44mm): £254 (£15 off, plus two-year warranty)
- Amazon, Apple Watch Series 7: £299 (£70 off)
- Currys, Apple Watch Series 7: £309 (£60 off)
- Amazon, Apple Watch Series 7 (cellular): £389 (£80 off)
iPhone deals
iPhone accessories deals
Apple TV deals
Accessories deals
- Amazon, Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: £79 (£20 off)
- Amazon, Apple MagSafe Duo Charger: £99 (£30 off)
- Amazon, Apple MagSafe Charger: £39 (£6 off)
- O2, pack of four Apple AirTags for £84.99 (£34 off)
- Currys, single AirTag for £28.99 (£6 off)
- Amazon, AirTag Leather Loop: £25.96 (£19.04 off)
- Amazon, up to 34 percent off iPhone 14 and 14 Pro cases
- Currys, Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for £129 (£20 off)
- Amazon, Magic TrackPad for £103, usually £129 (£26 off)
- Ebuyer, black version of the Magic TrackPad for £135.99 (£13 off)
- John Lewis, 2021 Magic Mouse for £63, usually £79 (£16 off)
- Currys, Apple Magic Keyboard, with numeric keys, without Touch ID for £106.99 (£22 off)
- John Lewis, Magic Keyboard without Touch ID for £79 (£20 off)
- Currys, Apple Pencil (2nd gen) for £119 (£20 off). John Lewis has the same deal
- John Lewis, Apple Studio Display: £1,399 (£100 off, MSRP £1,499)
Cyber Monday 2022: Where to shop for Apple deals
Stay tuned to Macworld to find the best Cyber Monday and Cyber Week deals as they arrive. If you’re looking for an Apple device in a specific color or capacity, you can also check out the following retailers. In the U.S., here are the best stores to shop for Cyber Monday deals:
If you’re based in the U.K., you’ll find Cyber Monday deals at the following shops:
More top Apple deals for Cyber Monday
Also see our sister sites Tech Advisor, PCWorld and TechHive for more great tech deals.
Source link