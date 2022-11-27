Best Cyber Monday PS5 Deals – Save Big On A Bunch Of Exclusive

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

Cyber Monday PS5 deals are taking center stage, as major retailers recycle and replace Black Friday sales with new promotions that are, unsurprisingly, live already. If you’re in the market for some new PS5 or PS4 games, it’s the perfect to time to pick up PlayStation games thanks to the wide variety of discounts available now. We’ve rounded up the best PS5 Cyber Monday deals available now. We’ll continue to add to this list over the next day.

PlayStation console exclusives are the most enticing Cyber Monday PS5 deals. A bunch of the best exclusives from recent years are discounted to their lowest prices ever. You can even save big on a few exclusives from 2022, including The Last of Us Part I and Horizon Forbidden West.

Outside of exclusive games, there are plenty of discounts on third-party hits from 2022, including deals on brand-new releases like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Sonic Frontiers, and Gotham Knights

Other stellar deals include discounts on PS5 controllers, headsets, charging stations, and other accessories.

It’s worth noting that many of the best Cyber Monday PlayStation deals were also discounted during Black Friday sales at major retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop. This is becoming the norm, with retailers holding onto their best deals through the Monday after Thanksgiving. With that said, it’s definitely possible a bunch of these deals will disappear after tomorrow, November 28.