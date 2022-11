Brian added: “What to pack will depend on which part of the world you are going to and when.

“Warm weather holiday clothes for sunny destinations, but for colder cruises, layers always work best.”

Guests should pack summer clothes for a Mediterranean or Caribbean cruise but it’s a good idea to bring a cover up.

Cruise ships can pick up quite a lot of wind when they’re out at sea so guests could be cold at night if they don’t have another layer.