Best Movies Coming to HBO Max in December 2022

If you’re looking to fully embrace the cheerful holiday season, then the charming romantic comedy A Hollywood Christmas is the perfect choice for you. Viewers can also check out the star-studded David O. Russell period picture Amsterdam, which touts a dynamite cast featuring big names like Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, and Robert De Niro. Fans of Colin Farrell can tune in and watch the acclaimed tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin, which is already attracting Oscar-buzz. Let’s take a look at the best movies heading to HBO Max this December.

A Hollywood Christmas (Dec. 1)

The festive romantic comedy A Hollywood Christmas tells the charming story of an ambitious young director who specializes in making Christmas films that finds her latest project threatened by an attractive network executive, and must do everything in her power to keep the film afloat.

The holiday flick stars Jessika Van and Josh Swickard as the mismatched enemies-to-lovers pair, who can’t seem to deny their growing feelings for one another even though they’re on opposing sides when it comes to the production of the film. The rom-com is certain to bring you holiday cheer and get you in the mood for Christmas, and is undeniably HBO Max’s most merry new arrival.

¡Viva Maestro! (Dec. 1)

Revered Venezuelan conductor and violinist Gustavo Dudamel is showcased in the engaging music documentary Viva Maestro!, which follows the famous artist as he travels the world sharing his beloved craft while being faced with unforeseen hurdles along the way.

Dudamel must confront the violent protests occurring in his home country that threaten his performances, and the uplifting film also highlights his lifelong relationships both professionally and personally while giving audiences a look at his early upbringing. Named one of Time Magazine‘s “100 Most Influential People,” Dudamel set out to unite his fellow Venezuelan’s and celebrate the profound gift of art.

Amsterdam (Dec. 6)

Featuring a star-studded ensemble cast including Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington, the period comedy thriller Amsterdam takes place in 1933 and recounts the events surrounding the Business Plot political conspiracy, focusing on three friends who witness a murder and are subsequently framed for it.

Though the David O. Russell picture failed to make waves at the box office and with critics, the chemistry between the lead trio earned immense praise and was a hit with audiences, with Forbes calling it an “all-star delight” and a “terrific ensemble cast delivering some top-shelf work.” Amsterdam also fared much better with moviegoers, earning a B average grade on CinemaScore.

The Banshees of Inisherin (Dec. 13)

The critically-acclaimed black tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin offers a poignant look at the dissolution of a friendship between two lifelong pals, and stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in the leading roles. The talented actors once again joined forces with filmmaker Martin McDonagh after previously appearing together in his directorial debut In Bruges, and the duo’s chemistry is magnetic in the moving picture.

Having made its worldwide premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, The Banshees of Inisherin was universally lauded by critics, with McDonagh earning praise for his direction and screenplay and the knockout performances by the cast. Farrell and the tragicomedy have been generating immense Oscar-buzz and is viewed as a top contender for the elite ceremony.

Jugada Peligrosa (Dec. 15)

Depicting the Atlético Nacional’s groundbreaking win at the 1989 Copa Libertadores, Matías Gueilburt’s compelling documentary shines a light on the spectacular triumph of the Columbian team who was the first to win the prestigious competition for their country, establishing itself as ‘king of América’.

Gueilburt set out to honor the passionate players on the team, interviewing former athletes from the Atlético Nacional as well as referees, soccer analysts and journalists who covered the thrilling event. Featuring archive footage and images and an in-depth background on the history of the competition and Columbian team, Jugada Peligrosa delves into the social issues prevalent during that time within the popular sport.

This Place Rules (Dec. 30)