Best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Deals Include Steep Discounts

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.



Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals have arrived. You can find deals on a wide variety of Nintendo Switch exclusives, 2022 releases, controllers, headsets, and more. The Nintendo Switch holiday bundle is also still available at this time. We’ve rounded up the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals available now.

If you looked at Black Friday deals over the past few days, you will probably notice that a decent chunk of current Cyber Monday deals are holdovers from Black Friday. That isn’t unusual, as often times retailers keep their best Black Friday deals available through the Monday following Thanksgiving weekend. That said, after Monday, November 28, there’s no telling what will still be up for grabs. Though “Cyber Week” is a thing now, a lot of the most popular gaming deals tend to disappear after Cyber Monday proper.

For that reason, we recommend taking a look at Cyber Monday Switch deals as soon as possible. Some Switch deals that sold out over the past couple of days are back in stock now, so you have one more shot to snag what you were looking for at a low price.

It’s a fantastic time to pick up Nintendo Switch exclusive games, as a significant number of the very best Switch exclusives are on sale for extremely low prices. In some cases, the discounted price is the best ever. This includes a couple of the biggest Switch games of the year such as Splatoon 3 and Kirby and the Forgotten Land as well as hits from previous years like Metroid Dread and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

On top of the game deals, you can save big on a bunch of cool third-party accessories, including a plug-and-play graphics upscaler, budget-minded controllers, and even a massive accessories bundle available for under $40.

We’ll continue to add to our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals as more deals pop up over the next day.