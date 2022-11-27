Bianca Gonzalez recalls being in ’emotionally,’ ‘physically

Bianca Gonzalez (Instagram)

Actress-TV host Bianca Gonzalez has called for an end to violence against women (VAW).

On Instagram Nov. 25, Bianca wrote: “Today is day one of #16Days of Activism to raise awareness on how REAL gender based violence is.”

According to her, in her teen years, she was in an “emotionally” and “physically abusive” relationship and it was only when she mustered up the courage to tell a friend about it that they helped her “wake up” and realized she had to get out of that situation.

Bianca then declared: “I pledge to listen, and do what I can to help others who may be in the same situation, to encourage them to voice it out and share even to just one person, because that is when empowerment to get out of the cycle of violence begins.”

She pointed out: “Ending the culture of violence and inequality will take all of us working together. Together, we can #EndVAW.”

Bianca has encouraged others to share their stories.

“Share your story or state your pledge on your social accounts, and tag #OrangeTheWorld and #UNITEPHtoEndVAW to help spread the word. #16DaysofActivism starts today until December 10, and every day I will be sharing your posts to reach more people, so please do tag me as well.”