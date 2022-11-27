Black Friday 2022 has arrived, and in its wake, a selection of VPN deals have come into existence. Many reputable VPN providers, such as Surfshark, PureVPN, NordVPN, and more have slashed the prices of their plans, with the cheapest deal working out as little as just $1 per month.

Grabbing a nifty VPN deal will grant you tonnes of neat privacy benefits at just a fraction of the usual cost. Not only do they make your internet connection more secure (which is valuable, but not exactly fun), they can also give you access to the region-exclusive features of various online services, and free you up from service provider induced bandwidth restrictions. It’s nice to have two people streaming in the same house where both of them get to enjoy HD picture quality.

For your convenience, we’ve gathered together ten deals on some of the best VPN services for you to peruse. Every service is slightly different, so we’ve given a small overview of what each provider can give you, along with the details of the cheap VPN deals they’re currently providing.

The best Black Friday VPN deals are:

CyberGhost : two years + four free months for $2.03 / £1.78 per month

: two years + four free months for $2.03 / £1.78 per month Private Internet Access : two years + two free months for $2.19 / £1.69 per month

: two years + two free months for $2.19 / £1.69 per month Ivacy VPN : five years for $1 per month.

: five years for $1 per month. Surfshark : two years + two free months for $2.30 / £1.79 per month

: two years + two free months for $2.30 / £1.79 per month PureVPN : two years for as little as $1.99 per month

: two years for as little as $1.99 per month Atlas VPN: three years + three free months for $1.64 / £1.21 per month

three years + three free months for $1.64 / £1.21 per month NordVPN : two years for $3.29 / £2.49 per month

: two years for $3.29 / £2.49 per month IPVanish : one year for $3.99 per month

: one year for $3.99 per month PrivadoVPN : one year for $4.99 per month

: one year for $4.99 per month VyprVPN: one year for $8.33 / £6.25 per month

1. CyberGhost deals

The best CyberGhost deals work out at $2.03 USD / £178 GBP per month.

CyberGhost features Locations 7,400+ servers in 91+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Free trial length Card-free for 1 day Money-back guarantee 45 days Simultaneous connections 7 Router support Yes

Pros:

28 months of VPN protection in a fair rate

45-day money-back guarantee

Compatible with major streaming services

Cons:

Slower than some top providers

No third-party security audit

Other providers have deals for larger spans of time

With over 7,400 servers available through CyberGhost, including servers specifically dedicated to streaming, this is a broader selection than many other VPNs provide. It allows for up to seven simultaneous connections using its VPN, which will be more than enough for some households.

This is one of the few providers to offer any kind of free trial, which means you’ll have a bit of time to test it out before committing. Although this trial unfortunately only last for 24 hours, giving only enough time for a few preliminary tests.

If you want more time to test it, CyberGhost has decided to do one better than the standard 30 money-back guarantee, instead giving you 45 days to decide whether or not this service is for you. So even after you’ve paid, you still have a month and half before it’s set in stone.

2. Private Internet Access deals

The best Private Internet Access deals work out at $2.03 USD or £1.57 GBP per month.

Private Internet Access features Locations 35,000 servers in 78 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, HBO Max, Disney Plus and more Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

Pros:

Large discount exclusive to PCGN readers

Deal covers a large span of time

Enormous server selection

Cons:

One of the slower VPN services

No free trial available

Private Internet Access (PIA) is another fine option for anybody looking to use a VPN to keep themselves discreet on the internet. It’s been providing VPN services for over a decade, and with its secure kill switch, no-logs policy, and built-in ad blocking, it’s a great option if you’re looking to prioritise your internet security.

What really helps PIA stand out from the crowd is that it has a selection of over 35,000 servers to choose from, putting it a good head and shoulders above all of the others on this list. This will mean that you should never have a hard time finding a server that runs smoothly with whatever you want to use it on.

Not only that, but thanks to this exclusive deal for PCGamesN readers, you can save a huge chunk of money, too. All you have to do is follow one of our links above and you’ll be directed to a landing page where you can claim this special offer.

3. Ivacy VPN deals

The best Ivacy VPN deals work out as just $1 USD per month.

Ivacy VPN features Locations 5,700+ servers in over 100 countries Services unblocked BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix Free trial No – $0.99 seven day trial instead Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

Pros:

Lowest price for the longest period of time, when broken down monthly

Exclusive deal for PCGN readers

Military-grade 256-bit encryption

Cons:

Strange, paid trial

No Apple kill switch

If you’re looking to pay a big chunk at once, so that you can keep your internet activity private for a long period of time on a discount rate, then you’re going to want to take a look at Ivacy VPN, a service that is compatible with most major streaming platforms and which boasts an impressive 5,700+ servers across more than 100 countries.

This provider puts privacy first by using military-grade 256-bit encryption. This should give you bit of extra reassurance that you’re not going to have any dubious parties, villainous governments, or faceless corporations leering over your shoulder as you make your personal searches.

In an exclusive deal for PCGN readers, if you opt for the five year plan, you’ll pay what works out as just $1 per month (less than £1 GBP in the UK). That’s $60 USD out of the gate, and then not having to worry about VPN costs in the length of time it takes a child to be conceived, born, and start school.

4. Surfshark deals

The best Surfshark deals work out as $2.30 USD or £1.79 GBP per month.

Surfshark features Locations 3,200+ servers in 65 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length 7 days Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support Yes

Pros:

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Week-long free trial

Covers a shorter span of time than other deals

Cons:

Smaller selection of servers than other major providers

Fewer server locations than other major providers

Surfshark is one of a tiny group of VPN providers that allow you to have an unlimited number of simultaneous connections. This makes it ideal for anybody looking to protect the privacy of a large household who all might want to connect to the internet at once.

On top of that, it has a week-long free trial. Curiously, many providers won’t let you have any kind of free trial, but with Surfshark you’ll have more than enough time to see how it runs on your different devices and to make sure that its compatible with all your favourite online services.

Right now, Surfshark is offering an extra two months for free to anybody who goes for the two-year plan, and the rates are already pretty good even without that. As with the others, it also offers its users a 30-day money-back guarantee, giving you a bit of wiggle room if you need a bit of time to decide if you’re ready to fully invest.

5. PureVPN deals

The best PureVPN deals work out as $1.99 USD per month.

PureVPN features Locations 6,500+ servers in 140+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length 7 days Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes, but only under PPTP and OpenVPN

Pros:

Regular third-party audits

Up to ten simultaneous connections

Week-long free trial available

Cons:

Windows kill switch can be temperamental

Deals for longer spans available from other providers

How can you tell if a VPN provider is true to its word when it says it doesn’t track your online activity? PureVPN understands that you can’t just place your faith blindly and hope for the best, ensuring you’re not trading one data guzzler (like your ISP) out for another by conducting an annual third-party audit which confirm that PureVPN really isn’t keeping tabs on you, and is truly a no-logs VPN.

As for the service itself, it’s not the fastest provider out there but it’s well-rounded and unblocks almost everything. Meanwhile, it’s sever selection is quite diverse, and while it may not allow unlimited simultaneous connection, letting you have ten is not bad at all.

With an extra three months when you go for its two-year subscription, other discounts at your fingertips, and top-notch customer service via live chat, there’s a lot of value with PureVPN. Plus, if you want a bit of wiggle room before being locked into the subscription, you could try out it’s card-free seven-day VPN free trial.

6. Atlas VPN deals

The best Atlas VPN deals work out at $1.64 USD or £1.21 GBP per month.

Atlas VPN features Locations 750 servers in 37 locations Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length Free version available Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support No

Pros:

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Free plan available

On the cheaper end of the spectrum

Cons:

No router support

Smaller server selection than others

Fewer server locations than others

If you’re looking for a simple VPN that can be used on many different devices for everything from gaming to 4K streaming, Atlas VPN could be just the one for you. Though it has fewer servers than some of its competitors, it covers unlimited devices, which makes it a great option for those who require the benefits of a VPN for a range of different tasks.

This is another rare example of a major VPN provider that allows you to use an infinite number of simultaneous connections (one of only three on this list). If you want to be able to minimise your whole family’s internet footprint, then this is one to look at.

Its current deal gives new customers three tasty free months to get you even more value for money. Considering it already has a pretty appealing monthly rate, it’s easy to see why so many people go for this one.

7. NordVPN deals

The best NordVPN deals work out as just $3.69 USD or £2.89 GBP per month.

NordVPN features Locations 5,308 servers in 60 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 6 Router support Yes

Pros:

Really fast VPN

Decent server selection

Cons:

Relatively low number of simultaneous connections

On the slightly more expensive end of the spectrum

NordVPN is one of the most well-known and highly respected brands in the world, and we’re sure that many of you will have heard of it. It has the proud distinction of officially providing the fastest VPN service currently available. When tested on an OpenVPN encryption, it had a faster average server download speed than any other provider on this list (although, of course, performance will vary based on various external factors).

With split-tunnelling support, you can browse the internet locally in one window, while streaming via an international IP in another window. And with a kill switch in place, there’s no risk of your data being exposed, even for a second.

If you sign up to NordVPN today you can get a whopping 68% off its two-year plan. This costs $89 in total, which when broken down is just $3.71 a month. It offers a 30-day money-back guarantee which gives you plenty of wiggle room if you want to take it for a spin before making any big commitments.

Read our NordVPN review for more information about this provider.

8. IPVanish deals

The best IPVanish deals work out as $3.33 per month.

IPVanish features Locations 1,600+ servers in 52 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support Yes

Pros:

Unlimited simultaneous connection

Regular third-party audits

Cons:

More expensive than other options

Smaller server selection than others

Based in America, IPVanish is another very well-known and respected VPN provider. With split-tunnelling features, you can set different apps to access the internet via different servers and its kill switch ensures that you are protected 100% of the time, even if the VPN goes down.

This is the third and final entry on this list that gives you unlimited simultaneous connections, making it one to watch if you have a large household all seeking VPN cover. Meanwhile, by submitting itself for third-party audits, you can rest assured that it can be trusted not to peep at your data.

IPVanish is now offering it’s one-year plan at just $3.33. With a 30-day money-back guarantee, you’ll have enough time to make sure that it’s the right fit for you before making any commitments.

9. PrivadoVPN deals

The best PrivadoVPN deals work out at $4.99 per month.

PrivadoVPN features Locations Hundreds of servers in 59 cities in 46 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu Free trial Offers a free package which can be used indefinitely, but only up to 10GB a month and with one connection at a time Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support No

Pros:

Free plan available

Enjoy the extra privacy of Swiss laws

Decent number of simultaneous connections

Cons:

More expensive than others

No router support

Offer covers smaller span of time

Based in Switzerland, relative newcomer PrivadoVPN is becoming a big player in the VPN arena. Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, it provides a comprehensive service, with dedicated apps for Windows, macOS, Android and iOS, meaning that you’ll get the best protection for your preferred platform.

This is a provider that has a free plan in place for anybody who may not be able to make room for a VPN in their budget. This could also be a chance for you to try PrivadoVPN on for size before committing to it, although the free plan is much more limited than the paid one (only allowing 10GB of data per month).

PrivadoVPN is currently offering a sweet discount on its 12 month package. This includes unlimited data, up to ten simultaneous internet connections, and an unlimited number of devices – protecting even the largest of households. Your data remains secure with their zero logging policy and with servers in 59 cities, you don’t need to worry about service outages.

10. VyprVPN deals

The best VyprVPN deals work out as $5 USD or £4.50 GBP per month.

VyprVPN features Locations 700+ servers in 70+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 30 Router support Yes

Pros:

Huge total for simultaneous connections

Extra privacy of Swiss laws

Undergoes third-party audits

Cons:

Expensive even with a deal

Deal covers shorter span of time

Smaller selection of servers

Owned by Switzerland-based Golden Frog, VyprVPN is a great choice for your internet security. With a kill switch and over 300,000 IP addresses from over 70 server locations, this is a great all-round VPN service that’s well worth a look.

If you sign up to VyperVPN today, you’ll get a big chunk off its one-year plan. It also has a 30-day money back guarantee for you to lean back on as a safety net, just in case it doesn’t live up to your expectations.

We’re always scouring the internet to find the latest VPN deals and update this guide to reflect new discounts on a regular basis. We have a guide on VPN costs which should give some contact on the prices available in all of these deals.