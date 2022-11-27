Categories
Showbiz

Blue Bloods fans outraged over ‘victim-shaming’ Joe scene


Meanwhile, u/Reggie_Barclay took aim at the show’s bosses as well: “The writing (to me) has been poor this season—almost jump the shark bad. 

“This episode was merely people acting out of character to move the plot. I can’t ever imagine myself being so rude to my aunt and I know her fairly well.”

Whether the writers will implement a lighter tone to the Reagan family’s conflicts remains to be seen.

However, given Joe and Erin’s hot-tempered clash in episode six of season 13, it seems it will take a lot for bridges to be mended.

Blue Bloods season 13 continues Friday, December 2 on CBS in the USA. A UK release date is yet to be announced.





Source link

Alex Davies

By Alex Davies

Alex Davies is a Senior TV reporter at Express.co.uk. Formerly a Lifestyle & Features Reporter for OK! Online, Alex moved to the Express in November 2018. Alex covers everything from the latest Netflix series to the most talked-about reality TV shows.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: