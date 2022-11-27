Bodies of two babies found in house – Police appeal for help

South Wales Police Superintendent, Marc Attwell, called for residents in the area to expect major police presence as the investigation unveils, and asked for cooperation.

The force said in a statement: “South Wales Police has commenced an investigation after the bodies of two babies were discovered at an address in Windmill, Bridgend, on the evening of Saturday, November 26.

Officers were called to the house just before 8pm.

Two men aged 37 and 47, and a 29-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child and they remain in police custody.

An investigation is ongoing and detectives are keen to hear from anyone with information.”

Superintendent Attwell, said: “This is very distressing incident, and we are appealing for anyone with information, to please get in touch.

“There will be a visible police presence in the area as extensive enquiries continue over the weekend and we encourage anyone with information or concerns to talk to officers.”

Anyone with any information can contact the police by emailing SWP101@south-wales.police.uk, or on this link, or by calling 101, quoting reference number *399650.

More to follow…