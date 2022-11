With the holiday season underway — along with the requisite shopping, decorating and get-togethers — it can be hard to keep up with the news. Here’s a guide to the week’s most popular stories.

Texas’ favorite road trip spot for bathroom breaks surprised many readers with its salary floor and potential. Find out how much Buc-ee’s employees can take home and why it has online commenters questioning their career choices.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, the 22-year-old accused of killing five people at an LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs, Colo., grew up in San Antonio under a different name, Nicholas Brink, public records show. Read more about Aldrich’s and previous run-ins with the law.

Judson Independent School District trustees have approved giving Superintendent Jeanette Ball received a $140,000 payment to buy out a contract that doesn’t expire for another two years. The vote came after secretive meetings over “personnel matters.” Learn more about the board’s “resignation agreement” and its fallout.

In the wake of coach Gregg Popovich missing a game because of an illness, it’s natural to wonder why the man who’s won more games than anyone in NBA history is still doing this, especially with a team that’s in the midst of a losing spree. Find out what columnist Mike Finger has to say.

The former house of a former Spurs player hits the market again. View the 6,144-square-foot digs a two-time NBA champion Matt Bonner once called home.

Asia Prudhomme, a Black East Central High School basketball player, was racially harassed at the free throw line in a game against Marble Falls. Read about the fallout and how school districts are responding.

The Judson superintendent story had readers searching for more information about what was going on. Find out about community reaction, including some who worry about its impact on a $345 million bond at stake, and the district’s reaction, with a trustee said there’s “no conspiracy here.”

A vintage cassette recording of Beatles John Lennon and Paul McCartney arrived in a library’s dropbox 16,140 days overdue. Read about the Beatles talking “serious about the drugs they’ve used” and the myriad of other decades-overdue items the library system has received since late fees were eliminated.

The legendary coach “appeared in good health and good spirits ” before mysteriously disappearing “20 seconds” before the start of the game. Find out what Popovich’s assistants and staff had to say about the sudden absence.

A teen who graduated from high school just this past spring unseated a GOP incumbent with 30 years of experience — despite spending $0 on his campaign. Read about Avrey Anderson’s 2-percentage-point margin of victory and why he thinks he’s just as qualified as other elected officials vying for the spot.

