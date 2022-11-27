Buy an Apple iPhone 14, Get a $300 Walmart Gift Card With This

One of the best Apple iPhone Black Friday deals have carried over for Cyber Monday. Purchase an AT&T or Verizon Apple iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, or 14 Pro Max and you’ll receive a $300 Walmart eGift Card. If you can’t take advantage of trade-in values or carrier transfer benefits, and you don’t want to deal with an MVNO, then this is one of the best deals you’ll find on the iPhone 14. There are no bill credits or year-long contracts to tie you down and you get the gift card very soon after your purchase. This year the Apple Store has absolutely no discounts on the iPhone 14, either.

Buy an Apple iPhone 14 with Plan, Get $300 Walmart Gift Card

The full details and restrictions are listed below:

Online offer and prices valid from November 21, 2022 at 7pm ET through December 2, 2022 at 11:59pm ET. In-store offer and prices valid from 6am Local time November 25, 2022 through December 2, 2022. Offer valid upon activation of eligible phone with qualifying AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile device payment plan. Activation must occur by 11:59pm local time on December 2, 2022. Walmart eGift card is an electronic gift card valid on future purchases. See eGift Card Terms and Conditions or Walmart Associate for eGift card terms. eGift card is sent via email within 24 hours of phone activation for in-store purchases & within 20 days after phone shipment for online purchases.

Like most phone deals this good, activation on a qualifying AT&T or Verizon service plan is required. You’ll also need to be on a device payment plan, although you can pay off your full remaining balance at any time, even after the first or second billing cycle. As for the length of the service plan, there seem to be no restrictions. You could potentially sign up for a month of service and cancel as long as your phone is fully paid off by then. That’s what makes this deal so great. Instead of a bill credit that forces you into a multi-year long contract, this is a lump-sum gift card that you will receive soon after you activate the service. Activation and service fees do apply.

Do trade-in offers still apply?

Note that this deal is independent of any other promotions that you might be eligible for, including trade-in offers on your old smartphone. You can potentially save even more.

Can you unlock your iPhone after your service expires?

Both AT&T and Verizon will unlock your phone starting 60 days after activation.

How good is the iPhone 14?

The Apple iPhone 14 is the newest iPhone and pretty much the best smartphone you can buy, period. Even if you opt for the base iPhone 14, you’re still be getting the A15 Bionic processor that crushes any Android phone on the market, a flagship-level camera, and a gorgeous Retina display, all wrapped in an aluminum and glass body. Step up to the iPhone Pro Max and you’ll get an even more powerful A16 Bionic processor, an even more versatile Pro camera system, an even better looking Super Retina display with ProMotion and Always-On capability, in an even fancier stainless steel and frosted glass body.

The “Pro” and “Plus” models simply have larger screens: 6.7 inches on the Plus/Pro vs 6.2 inches on the standard models. You can check out Apple’s comparison spec sheet listed on their website for a full list of differences between all the models.

You can also read our review of the iPhone 14 Pro for more info on one of the best phones.

