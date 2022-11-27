Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Execution Glitch Gets Unlucky

Yet another glitch is discovered in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, this time relating to executions cutting off in certain areas.

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player uncovered a glitch that caused an execution animation to glitch out and get them killed by the player they were trying to execute. The finishing move animation stopped and started four times in a manner similar to other glitches found in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.





Executions were also present in the 2019 entry Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and were similarly known for occasionally glitching out, though they did make for intensely satisfying kills when pulled off. This satisfaction is exasperated by the fact that each operator has their own specialized execution, giving each one a personal touch. This is similar to how games such as Apex Legends handle executions, though similar to that game, executions in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are only satisfying if they work properly.

When an execution goes wrong, it is not only frustrating but often leads to fatal consequences for the player performing it. This is what happened to a user who goes by s1501 on the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 subreddit. They shared a clip of them attempting to do an execution on a player five times in a row due to the animation repeatedly glitching out. The execution came the closest to finishing on the third attempt but was cut off halfway through, leaving them exposed and then killed by the enemy they were targeting, similar to what happened to another user on the newly released Shoot House map.

User s1501 titled their post “I hate this game” to express their frustration, which other users found humorous. Comments under the post suggest that the glitch could have been the result of there not being enough space for the execution animation to play out. This is particularly disappointing to players since they need to perform executions to unlock certain items in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, meaning a player can be kept from certain cosmetics just by doing executions in the wrong place.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 community has not been shy about sharing its frustrations with the game’s litany of bugs and glitches, especially as some of the game’s most popular features are hampered by performance issues, such as the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign mode launching with a game-breaking bug. Being discouraged from utilizing one of the most satisfying mechanics in the game due to an elusive glitch is disheartening for players looking to pull off a clean kill or unlock a certain cosmetic. Executions are yet another mechanic that players will hope is optimized in future updates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

