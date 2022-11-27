Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Glitch Results in Gorgeous Rainbow

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player spotted a bug in the game that made their gun look like it has the most amazing camo in the game. Unfortunately, this was just a bug, but perhaps game developers should take interest in the reactions online. According to Reddit comments, this skin would be popular among Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players, although one could argue that it is a little too bright and could hinder playing.





Activision’s and Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the latest installment in the world’s most popular first-person shooter franchise, released in late October. The game features a single-player campaign that continues Modern Warfare‘s Task Force 141 saga. This time the enemy is located just south of the US border, and players need to eliminate the resistance of terrorists and the cartel. Modern Warfare 2 also has a robust multiplayer experience with various classic and new game modes.

A Redditor has shared a humorous post about their favorite Modern Warfare 2 camo they’ve collected since playing the game from the launch. While posts like these are often seen online, this specific one doesn’t actually show real skin that is attainable. Instead, a photo of the player’s display shows some sort of gun glitch. The rifle’s surface seems to reflect all the lights in the world, creating the most beautiful and bright rainbow skin.

While it is undoubtedly a cool effect, and commenters on Reddit agree that they would love to have that as a real thing, it might be hard to play with. It is much brighter than Modern Warfare 2‘s chrome-like Mastery Camos, and it seems to distort the view around the gun where enemies could lurk. It’s unclear whether this is a lighting bug that is related to the game’s code, or whether the gamer’s computer and perhaps GPU was overheating. These glitches can appear when the graphics card is under too much stress, and it looks like something odd is going on with skybox, too.

If the player wants to show off their proficiency in Modern Warfare 2, and the ability to master different weapons, camos are the way to go. The camo system in Modern Warfare 2 allows players to acquire weapon skins by completing challenges. First players tackle Base Camo challenges after which there are four tiers of Mastery Camos. The Mastery Camos, which include Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion skins, are weapon specific and much harder to acquire than the basic skins.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

