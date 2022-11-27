Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ Exploit Gives Players Max Money

A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 exploit in the game’s DMZ mode is allowing players to collect over a million in cash with relative ease.

An exploit is allowing Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ players to earn over a million in cash with a relatively basic glitch. It’s an unfortunate truth that hackers in Call of Duty games are often less frustrating than exploits and glitches, if only because exploits are often a grey area for punishment and can be pulled off entirely in-game. The new exploit in the DMZ mode for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is an example of this.





DMZ mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is a first for the Call of Duty franchise, but is increasingly common across other game releases. It’s akin to Escape from Tarkov, a squad-based multiplayer experience where players perform excursions to gather loot, battle enemy groups, and then escape. The rewards gathered each match can be carried over to future DMZ rounds, or can be permanently lost if defeated in battle.

A video shared on Twitter by user JGODYT showed the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 exploit in question. The exploit in question seems to be extremely simple to execute, which makes it all the more frustrating. In front of the player is a weapon on the ground and a wad of $500 cash. They position themselves on the side of the cash, so the cash’s tooltip is shown on-screen, but they’re looking at the gun. When they press the button to pick up, it picks up the gun, but in the process glitches the game out and grand them over $1.3 million in cash.

It isn’t just the player that executed the exploit that received the cash, either. The end of the video shows that both players in the party receive the cash. Oddly enough, the first player in the party receives the cash before the one executing the exploit, who is listed as the second player in the DMZ party.

What exactly is happening isn’t clear. It appears that the game thinks the player is picking up money, but since they pick up the gun instead it confuses the system with an undefined value for the cash. Instead of crashing the game, it instead grants a maximum value of cash. Hopefully, tracking the cash granted in this specific situation and ensuring it’s zero going forward will be a relatively easy fix.

No official statement on the exploit has been shared by Call of Duty: Warzone 2‘s developers, as of yet. Odds are the exploit is known about, and a fix will be introduced before long. Players earning so much cash instantly is obviously not sustainable. The bigger question is whether exploiters will be appropriately punished for taking advantage of the exploit.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

