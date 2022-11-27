Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Hacker Travels Across Map in Flying Boat

Some Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players have already started using hacks as a fan witnesses opponents flying across the map in a boat.

A funny clip shows a Call of Duty: Warzone 2 hacker traveling across the map in a flying boat. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 came out on November 16, around 20 days following the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on October 28. At the time of this writing, it has been less than a month since both games were released, but it looks like some fans have already started using hacks and cheats in the latest Call of Duty titles.





One fan shared a clip from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 showing their opponent using cheats in the game. In this video, it looks like the other player is using wall hacks to figure out the location of their enemies with extreme precision. Some users were surprised to see cheats being used in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, while others claimed that hackers have existed in the game since Activision hosted a beta event in earlier in 2022. Now, it looks like Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players are also coming across cheaters.

A user named Co2Scorpick has shared a video showing an enemy player flying in a boat in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. After coming across the boat, Co2Scorpick switches to a scoped rifle to get a better look at the opponent. They seemingly try their best to follow the boat and witness two players jump off as the vehicle explodes shortly afterward.

Co2Scorpick posts an update in one comment section, mentioning that the hackers found their video on YouTube and invited them to a game. They claim one of the opponents made the hack and it doesn’t appear to be on sale. They believe that they were lucky to have witnessed the boat flying away, before contemplating if they should join the hackers and make another video of a flying boat in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

The user wants to fly the boat, but other players warn that such actions may result in a permanent ban from Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Co2Scorpick wishes that the flying boat was a glitch instead of a hack, so players could take advantage of it without the risk of getting banned.

In addition to using hacks, Activision can ban players for toxic voice and text chat thanks to a new reporting system in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. As an example, Dr Disrespect was recently banned from Call of Duty: Warzone 2 for seven days, with proximity chat toxicity being the reason for this incident.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

