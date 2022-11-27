Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Has a Sneaky Verdansk Reference

An eagle-eyed Call of Duty: Warzone 2 fan has spotted a reference to the Verdansk map from the original Call of Duty: Warzone hidden in plain sight on one of the game’s operators. Many Call of Duty: Warzone players were disappointed when developer Infinity Ward announced that the fan-favorite map wouldn’t return for the sequel, although the developer has confirmed that Verdansk will return for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, set to release in 2023.

The Verdansk map, set in the fictional country of Kastovia, originally appeared in the Special Ops and Ground War modes in 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and served as the original map for the Battle Royale spin-off, Call of Duty: Warzone. Surrounded by high mountains with rivers running through the city center, the war-torn coastal city map is a perfect playground for multiplayer mayhem. The absence of Verdansk from Infinity Ward’s free-to-play follow-up is just one of many complaints that players have leveled toward the game, with numerous gameplay bugs and hackers in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 also serving to raise players’ ire.

In a short video posted to r/CODWarzone, user tiktokalnuke showed off a sneaky reference to Call of Duty: Warzone’s Verdansk map that has been hidden in plain sight in both the sequel and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Loading the Operator Preview screen, tiktokalnuke selects the SpecGru Operator Enzo Reyes using the character’s default skin, drawing attention to the map secured on Reyes’ left arm before loading into the game. Once in game, tiktokalnuke examines his weapon to bring the map into clearer view and showing that, once the image is flipped, it is actually a small segment of the Verdansk map from Call of Duty: Warzone.

Some Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players responding to the post appreciated that Infinity Ward took the time to reference the popular map in the game, even if it didn’t return for the sequel as many gamers were hoping. Other players were less excited by the clever Easter egg, with one commenter asking why Infinity Ward would “rub salt in the wound” of players sad at its removal. While Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah map has proven to be popular with many fans, it’s clear that some players still miss Verdansk.

Though it may not be the return to the franchise that some fans were hoping for, it’s good to know that a little piece of Verdansk will always be with players if they wear the right skin. As the more than 25 million Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players continue to explore the world of the Battle Royale game, who knows what other secrets are waiting to be uncovered.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

