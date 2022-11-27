Call of Duty Warzone 2 Player Makes Nearly $1 Million Off DMZ

Call of Duty Warzone 2 has really made a great impression on most of the players of the iconic action franchise. However, it’s the new DMZ mode which is making headlines these days. Even more than the ongoing battle royale version of the 2022 title from Activision.

While a large number of Call of Duty Warzone 2 players are still figuring out how to enter the risky zone of DMZ, to make a great extraction, some of them seem to have figured out the best way to make a great fortune!

DMZ proves to be a goldmine for Call of Duty Warzone 2 player who made $622,000 in-game

In case if anyone is still unaware about DMZ, it’s a sandbox mode where players of varied skill levels can choose the way they want to play and make progress. The map of this extraction mode is Al Mazrah, similar to Warzone 2 battle royale. However, players have to use a completely different approach while being inside the demilitarized zone. Otherwise, things could get deadly for them.

However, it doesn’t seem to be the case for a Redditor who recently accomplished a rare milestone in Call of Duty Warzone 2 DMZ. Being inside this mode, this player apparently succeed in earning nearly $1 million of cash. Yes, that’s exactly what the user, whose name on the social platform is u/Garlicbreadinbedpls, revealed in one of their recent posts. Unfortunately, they deleted it due to an unexplained reason.

According to u/Garlicbreadinbedpls, they made exactly $622,000 in DMZ, in-game, by killing another player. Basically, they managed to loot a random human opponent during an online match in this mode. Luckily, this random player had a lot of money, which was then picked up by the Redditor who managed to take them down.

It’s been just few days since Call of Duty Warzone 2 released but players like u/Garlicbreadinbedpls seem to be enjoying the DMZ, especially for looting purposes. Maybe that’s how most of the other fans will try to proceed in this mode.

Warzone 2 is now available for free on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Have you also tried to earn a large amount of cash so far in DMZ or not? Let us know in the comments down below.

