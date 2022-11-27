Camilla’s decision to replace ‘archaic’ term lauded as ‘modern twist’

Camilla, Queen Consort, will not have the traditional ladies-in-waiting but instead will opt for ‘Queen’s companions’, a royal commentator has unveiled. Jennie Bond appeared on GB News to explain how the change will put a “modern twist” on royal life, although the role itself will not be “fundamentally different”.

Alastair Stewart quizzed Ms Bond about the update on GB News and its significance, as the royal couple prepare to be officially crowned on May 6, 2023.

She said: “It’s largely cosmetic but this is a small way, a modern twist on a job which won’t be fundamentally very different to the ladies-in-waiting in the past.

“But it’s such an archaic term, ‘ladies-in-waiting’, these are six of Camilla’s close companions, friends who are loyal and discreet, and who she enjoys spending time with.

“On these royal duties, it can be quite lonely if you’re doing solo engagements, travelling on your own, doing everything and then doing the engagement by yourself and travelling home.