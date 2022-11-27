Car crashes through corner of Cape Cod home

Police are investigating what caused a car to crash through part of a home in Yarmouth.Yarmouth police said the crash happened early Sunday morning on Highbank Road, near the intersection of Great Western Road in South Yarmouth.Video from the scene shows the car took out a chunk of the front right corner of the house.The car involved in the crash sustained major damage, particularly to the front passenger’s side of the vehicle.The driver of that vehicle was airlifted to a Boston hospital with serious injuries, and they are now in stable condition, according to police.According to reports from the scene, the residents of the home were not injured in the crash. The Red Cross of Massachusetts is providing assistance to those residents, who have now been displaced from their house as a result of the crash.

Police are investigating what caused a car to crash through part of a home in Yarmouth.

Yarmouth police said the crash happened early Sunday morning on Highbank Road, near the intersection of Great Western Road in South Yarmouth.

Video from the scene shows the car took out a chunk of the front right corner of the house.

The car involved in the crash sustained major damage, particularly to the front passenger’s side of the vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle was airlifted to a Boston hospital with serious injuries, and they are now in stable condition, according to police.

David Curran This vehicle crashed through the front corner of a home on Highbank Road in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, on Nov. 27, 2022.

According to reports from the scene, the residents of the home were not injured in the crash. The Red Cross of Massachusetts is providing assistance to those residents, who have now been displaced from their house as a result of the crash.