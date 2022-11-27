Categories
US

Car crashes through corner of Cape Cod home


Police are investigating what caused a car to crash through part of a home in Yarmouth.Yarmouth police said the crash happened early Sunday morning on Highbank Road, near the intersection of Great Western Road in South Yarmouth.Video from the scene shows the car took out a chunk of the front right corner of the house.The car involved in the crash sustained major damage, particularly to the front passenger’s side of the vehicle.The driver of that vehicle was airlifted to a Boston hospital with serious injuries, and they are now in stable condition, according to police.According to reports from the scene, the residents of the home were not injured in the crash. The Red Cross of Massachusetts is providing assistance to those residents, who have now been displaced from their house as a result of the crash.

YARMOUTH, Mass. —

Police are investigating what caused a car to crash through part of a home in Yarmouth.

Yarmouth police said the crash happened early Sunday morning on Highbank Road, near the intersection of Great Western Road in South Yarmouth.

Video from the scene shows the car took out a chunk of the front right corner of the house.

The car involved in the crash sustained major damage, particularly to the front passenger’s side of the vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle was airlifted to a Boston hospital with serious injuries, and they are now in stable condition, according to police.

This vehicle crashed through the front corner of a home on Highbank Road in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, on Nov. 27, 2022.

David Curran

This vehicle crashed through the front corner of a home on Highbank Road in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, on Nov. 27, 2022.

According to reports from the scene, the residents of the home were not injured in the crash. The Red Cross of Massachusetts is providing assistance to those residents, who have now been displaced from their house as a result of the crash.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: