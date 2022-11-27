Catherine Zeta Jones on ‘ups and downs’ in Michael Douglas

Catherine wore her dark tresses in a waved look and went for bronzed makeup, showing off her flawless complexion.

Michael and Catherine married in 2000, with the couple first being introduced in 1998 after the Zorro actress was told he wanted to “meet her”.

The Basic Instinct star told Jonathan Ross on his chat show in 2016: “I said to her after about half an hour [of hanging out], ‘You know, I’m going to be the father of your children.

“It sounded good, and she said, ‘You know, I’ve heard a lot about you and I’ve seen a lot about you, and I think it’s time I say goodnight.'”

To correct his mistake, he sent her flowers and an apology, and the pair have been together ever since.