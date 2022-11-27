Changes proposed to help people on Universal Credit and PIP find

“The fact that 20 percent of claimants want to work but only one to two per cent are moving into employment each month suggests that it is important to examine what stops people from achieving their ambition.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced in the Autumn Statement that Universal Credit, PIP and ESA payments are to increase by 10.1 percent next April, in line with the September figure for inflation.

The new payment rates have not been officially released by the DWP yet, but the Daily Record has calculated how much the amounts will increase.

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)/Adult Disability Payment

Daily Living Component:

Enhanced: £101.75 a week (From £92.40)

Standard: £68.10a week (From £61.85)

Mobility Component:

Enhanced: £71.05 a week (From £64.50)

Standard: £26.95 a week (From £24.45)