Chas Madonio’s new book celebrates Kent’s rock ‘n’ roll golden

David E. Dix

There is an exuberance in Chas Madonio’s, “Bars, Bands, and Rock ‘n Roll”, his new book about the Kent music scene of the late 1960s and early 1970s.

If you were in your late teens or in your twenties during those years, you will instantly relate and enjoy his trip down Memory Lane.

But even if you are too young to qualify in that category, Madonio’s descriptions will enable you to gain a better sense of that scene and, in that respect, the book is an important local history document that tells you about Kent’s halcyon rock ‘n’ roll years.

Music’s ‘center of the universe’:Kent’s rock ‘n’ roll history detailed in new book

Downtown Kent of that era became, at minimum, a regional mecca for rock ‘n’ roll music and Madonio’s book — part historical narrative, part reference guide, part collection of amusing and sometimes outrageously funny episodes — is an enjoyable read that could make a terrific present this holiday season.

The book’s first printing of 200 copies has already sold out, and the Kent Historical Society has 200 more being printed. Net proceeds from the $30 book will be split 50-50 between the Kent Historical Society and Madonio’s Animal Welfare Trust.

The book debuted at a standing room only “Taps Talk” at North Water Street Brewery where Chas kept those who showed up enthralled with his colorful recollections of that era.

His historical narrative in the book explains that Kent State’s enrollment in the 1960s grew from 10,000 to 20,000 when KSU, until 1968, was the only state supported institution of higher education in Northeast Ohio. Those students gave the many music bars that opened during the 1960s an almost captive audience, providing a dependable core of listeners whom those arriving from Cleveland, Akron, Youngstown, and points beyond could join. By the end of the 1970s, all these cities had developed their own venues and Kent was no longer “the only game in town”.

As I fast-read this book for this column, I kept asking myself how could Chas, an understated and solid gentleman now in his 70s and who founded a thriving family insurance business, could experience all this wild and crazy stuff and still be alive and kicking.

His love of music and rock ‘n’ roll in particular must be what kept him going in the chaotic world of handshake deals with bar owners, some of them unscrupulous and exploitive, trips to Detroit in hopes of landing record deals that didn’t pan out, easy access to booze and drugs that killed some of his friends and being out all night while trying his best to provide for his young family.

I have never heard Chas play his electronic bass guitar. He is not boastful, but I bet he was good. He performed in at least seven bands during the 1960s and 1970s. Arthritis affecting his hands ended his ability to play at the level he required of himself, but in his heyday, Chas played with likes of Joe Walsh, probably the best guitarist to emerge from the Kent scene. Walsh eventually joined the Eagles, my favorite American Rock band.

Chas links the advent of Kent’s rock ‘n’ roll scene to the Beatles, one of Britain’s great contribution to the music genre and whose enormous influence in music continues even now, 50 years after the group’s breakup.

“Everyone wanted to be the Beatles,” Chas writes. The Beatles changed musical tastes and dress codes and demolished long accepted social hierarchies and the mores that supported them.

So many interesting characters, in addition to the incredible Joe Walsh, populate this book. To name only a few: Chrissie Hynde, Joe Vitale, Ritch Underwood, Buddy Bennett, Phil Keaggy, and even the great Chuck Berry.

There’s also the businessmen who made it happen: Joe Bujack, Bob Pisanello, Bob Petrie, Paul Braden, and especially the incomparable Joe Shannon, whose bars were some of the most coveted Kent sites for rock bands to perform. A man of many talents, Shannon invented a computer that accurately measured beverage servings. Several bars and restaurants and Kent State University quickly began using his invention.

If you are into rock ‘n’ roll and want to recall the era or learn more about the Kent scene, Chas’ book is a great read. He’s a good writer, but credits also go to the team of Tom Hatch, Nancy Madonio, Jona Burton, Jim Gundlach and others at the Kent Historical Society who worked with the author.

It is available on the Kent Historical Society website, www.kentohiohistory.org, or you can buy it in person at the Kent Historical Society on East Main Street in Kent. Chas will be there signing his book from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 3.

David E. Dix is a retired publisher of the Record-Courier.