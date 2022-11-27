Categories
Chas Madonio’s new book celebrates Kent’s rock ‘n’ roll golden

David E. Dix

Chas Madonio, author of the new book “Bars, Bands, and Rock & Roll - The Golden Era in Kent, Ohio”, shares stories on Kent’s music scene during the late sixties and early seventies at the North Water Brewing Company in Kent.

There is an exuberance in Chas Madonio’s, “Bars, Bands, and Rock ‘n Roll”, his new book about the Kent music scene of the late 1960s and early 1970s.

If you were in your late teens or in your twenties during those years, you will instantly relate and enjoy his trip down Memory Lane.

But even if you are too young to qualify in that category, Madonio’s descriptions will enable you to gain a better sense of that scene and, in that respect, the book is an important local history document that tells you about Kent’s halcyon rock ‘n’ roll years.

David E. Dix

Music’s ‘center of the universe’:Kent’s rock ‘n’ roll history detailed in new book

Downtown Kent of that era became, at minimum, a regional mecca for rock ‘n’ roll music and Madonio’s book — part historical narrative, part reference guide, part collection of amusing and sometimes outrageously funny episodes — is an enjoyable read that could make a terrific present this holiday season.

