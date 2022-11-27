Check it out! Christmas events throughout Orlando and Central

Orlando, Florida, USA downtown skyline at Eola Lake at dusk during Christmas season — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Image by: Sean Pavone

The best season of the year is here! Check out this list of Christmas events happening in Orlando and throughout Central Florida on the first weekend in December if you’re hoping to spend the holiday season having a merry, holly time with family and friends.

Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration at Lake Eola Park

Celebrate the start of the holiday season and countdown to the lighting of the City of Orlando’s Christmas tree at Lake Eola’s Washington Plaza. The holiday event will feature a holiday market with an array of vendors, food trucks, and festive performances at the Walt Disney Amphitheater.

When: Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: (Lake Eola Park) 195 North Rosalind Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801

Design a Snowman Pillow

Bring the kids along for a fun day at the Orlando Museum where they can create a pillow pal for a snowman. The activity involves teaching attendees basic sewing skills so they can make a lifelike Christmas companion. Click here to register for the event.

When: Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: (Orlando Museum of Art) 2416 N. Mills Ave. Orlando, FL 32803

Take a Picture with Santa Claus

Have your little one capture a memory with Santa Claus at the following locations:

Altamonte Mall: Sunday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Book a time slot here.

Mall at Millenia: Now through Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Book a reservation here.

Volusia Mall: Now through Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Reserve a visit here.

Seminole Towne Center: Now through Dec. 24, 2022: Book a photo experience here.

The Nutcracker

Bring your friends and family to see the wonderful Orlando Ballet’s annual beloved performance. The show begins on Dec. 2. For more information on how to purchase tickets, click here.

When: Dec. 2-18, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall | 2 p.m., 7p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (445 South Magnolia Avenue Orlando, FL 32801)

Christmas Parade in Winter Park

The beloved yearly parade has returned. The holiday tradition will be celebrated by more than 80 organizations, including marching bands, local police, and fire departments, scouting organizations, local officials, and Santa Claus!

When: Dec. 3, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Where: Park & New England Avenues in Winter Park

UCF’s Knights Season of Joy

Watch the University of Central Florida’s choir perform for a festive night to remember. Tickets can be purchased here.

When: Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 7 p.m.

Where: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (445 South Magnolia Avenue Orlando, FL 32801)

Holiday Jazz Concert

Holiday favorites like Jingle Bells, Sleigh Ride, and many more will be performed by the Orlando Jazz Orchestra and will have the audience singing along. Award-winning acapella group RESOLVE and singer Chantelle Johnson are special guests. Tickets can be purchased here.

When: Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 7 p.m.

Where: (Harriett Coleman Center for the Arts Main Stage) 901 Highland Ave, Orlando, FL 32803

