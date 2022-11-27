Classifieds | The Spokesman-Review

Categories:

Death Notices >

obituary-notices

Death notice

Robert John Howley, 69, of Spokane Valley, Washington, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 17, 2022, surrounded by friends and family.

Bob grew up in Spokane Valley, a city he loved. He was an amazing person, and so loved by many. He enjoyed music, especially The Beatles, Harley Davidsons, and his faithful companions Winston and Roxsi. He was able to fulfill a lifetime dream by attending the Paul McCartney concert in April of this year.

Bob was predeceased by his parents Les & Joyce Howley. He is survived by his wife Cheryl Trowbridge-Howley the love of his life, sisters Pat Huck (Paul Huck) and Kim Tomalo (Andy Tomalo), one son, one daughter, one stepson, and multiple nieces and nephews.

Bob attended St. Paschal’s Catholic School, and West Valley High School, and joined the Army in 1971. He was extremely proud to be in the 101st Airborne. He worked in Mead at Kaiser in the 1980s, Dishman Dodge in the 1990s, and lived in Arizona for some time.

No service is planned at this time. In the warmer weather of May, near Bob’s 70th birthday, a Celebration of Life will take place.

If you wish to honor Bob’s life, please consider a donation to his favorite charities, SpokAnimal or Scrap’s.

Remember me with smiles and laughter, not tears or sadness, or don’t remember me at all.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.AdvantageSouthHill.com for the Howley family.