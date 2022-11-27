Club news: Genealogists, nurses, hikers and more

BC Dems

The Benton County Dems will meet at noon Nov. 28 at Golden Corral, 2605 W. Pleasant Crossing Drive in Rogers. Social time and lunch begin at 11 a.m.

This month’s speaker is Kent Eikenberry from the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

You can also attend online via Zoom.

Information: bcdems.org.

Genealogists

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Bentonville Public Library, 405 S. Main St.

Nancy Feroe, society past president, will present a program on the Trail of Tears and the national association conference she attended in September in North Carolina. The public is welcome.

Additionally, the group will have its 50th anniversary celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 3, also at the Bentonville Public Library. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend.

The society has worked for over 50 years to help researchers discover the stories of their ancestors and build their family trees. The celebration will include the program “Tracking Your Ancestors Through Multiple Records” given by Patti Lee Hobbs at 1 p.m., followed by a tour of the genealogy library. She will guide participants through the logical progression of genealogical research, first by establishing a broad timeline of their locations, using censuses, and then by doing a deeper dive into courthouse records where most genealogical problems can be solved. Learn about tried-and-true methodologies that go beyond database abilities to click and add people to family trees.

Hobbs is a lifetime member and current president of the Ozarks Genealogical Society and serves on the editorial board for the National Genealogical Society Quarterly and is a former trustee for the Board for Certification of Genealogists and current trustee for the BCG Education Fund.

Nurses

The Retired Nurses of Northwest Arkansas will meet at noon Nov. 29 at the Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville in Classroom A. An optional lunch can be purchased at the Allspice Cafe prior to the meeting.

The topic, “Arkansas Nurses Honor Guard,” will be presented by Cynthia West from the Springdale, Fayetteville, Bentonville, Siloam Springs chapter.

Information: (316) 644-0472.

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale hiking club will hike Nov. 29 at Lee Creek Reservoir near Van Buren, on the Cemetery, Crack in the Rock and Homestead trails and their connecting trails. This is approximately six miles.

Interested hikers may contact Trail Boss Bev Munstermann at (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net.

Information: bvhikingclub.com.

Computers

The Bella Vista Computer Club will host the class “Slow PC? Let’s Upgrade or Buy New” with Pete Opland from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 30 at Highland Crossings Center, Room 1001, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Information: Julie Storm at (479) 696-8867.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way.

The speaker for this month’s meeting will be National Park Service Historian Steve T. Phan. His topic will be “The Defenses of Washington, D.C.” Phan served at the Defenses of Washington, D.C., National Monument and has extensively studied the history of numerous Union fortifications that ringed the city during the Civil War.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to defray the cost of the speakers.

Information: Email dkp55@gmail.com.

Andante

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista will present “A Most Unusual Christmas” at their meeting at 1 p.m. Dec. 6 at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

The public is invited to hear instruments played, songs sung, recitations of Christmas past, poetry, etc. This program will highlight memories of Christmas of long ago.

All Andante programs are free and open to the public.

Information: bettylpierce@outlook.com.

Christian Women

Bella Vista Christian Women’s Connection Brunch will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd.

The special feature will utilize old jewelry and wire sculpture to create Jewelry Christmas Trees by Pat Smith from Lancaster, Texas. Smith will also be the inspirational speaker with a talk titled “Finding Pearls.”

Breakfast is $10, and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon Dec. 9. For reservations, call (479) 366-7562, or text (479) 381-6516, or email landessmarsha@gmail.com.

The December Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women’s Connection will be held at 9 a.m. Dec. 7 at 1 Bray Lane. Reservations are not necessary.