Cody Rigsby’s Obsession With Hating Taylor Swift Is Bizarre And


Hi, welcome to the year 2022, where it’s not socially acceptable or cool or OK to hate on successful women.

Especially when the successful woman is 11-time Grammy winner and talented superstar phenomenon Taylor Swift.

Well, if you’ve seen Dancing With The Stars or ridden Peloton, you may have come across their 35-year-old instructor, Cody Rigsby.

He’s a fan favorite, and I feel like we might get along, but his obsession with hating on Taylor Swift is really strange and not cool.

For example, people have pointed out that he often shades Taylor during his rides. Like, sir, this is a workout class.

i like cody rigsby, but unfortunately he does need to stop hating on taylor swift for no reason. saying you don’t enjoy someone/their music once or twice, ok, but literally any time this woman’s name comes up you feel the need to loudly remind everyone you hate her? & for why???


Twitter: @icedmaddietea

He’s literally said Taylor can’t sing and didn’t deserve to win Album of the Year — which is just untrue:

He said he’d rather “sit naked on a hot grill” than listen to Taylor’s critically acclaimed album Midnights:

He said he hates talking on the phone — and that he’d “rather go to a Taylor Swift concert” than do so:

He said if Taylor was “giving a performance” in his kitchen, he “wouldn’t go”:

Alexa, please play “Obsessed” by mutli-Grammy winner and legend Mariah Carey:

Luckily, Taylor is booked and busy selling out stadiums left and right:

And shattering numerous historic records:

Taylor Swift broke records from the likes of Drake, Michael Jackson and The Beatles, Billboard reports.


Republic / @PopBase

Aaaaaand winning award upon award:

Aaaaand just thriving overall.

In conclusion, Cody please get tested for COVID because you’ve clearly lost your sense of taste. And stream Midnights. Bye!





