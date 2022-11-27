Cody Rigsby’s Obsession With Hating Taylor Swift Is Bizarre And

Hi, welcome to the year 2022, where it’s not socially acceptable or cool or OK to hate on successful women.
Especially when the successful woman is 11-time Grammy winner and talented superstar phenomenon Taylor Swift.
Well, if you’ve seen Dancing With The Stars or ridden Peloton, you may have come across their 35-year-old instructor, Cody Rigsby.
He’s a fan favorite, and I feel like we might get along, but his obsession with hating on Taylor Swift is really strange and not cool.
For example, people have pointed out that he often shades Taylor during his rides. Like, sir, this is a workout class.
Alexa, please play “Obsessed” by mutli-Grammy winner and legend Mariah Carey:
And shattering numerous historic records:
Aaaaaand winning award upon award:
Aaaaand just thriving overall.
In conclusion, Cody please get tested for COVID because you’ve clearly lost your sense of taste. And stream Midnights. Bye!
