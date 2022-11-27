Consequences of the Invasion of Ukraine for Migration from the

Attachments

Nicholas Marsh

Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO)

Mathilde Bålsrud Mjelva

Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO)

Concerns have arisen that increased migration to Europe may be an indirect consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Global food prices have risen to record levels as a result of the invasion. Hunger, it has been assumed, may drive people to migrate. However, the drivers of migration are complex. Many factors other than food prices may influence decisions to migrate.

Brief Points

The feared increase in migration did not take place during the first eight months of 2022.

There does not appear to be a general relationship between global food prices and migration to Europe.

The global flow of remittances is unlikely to be significantly affected by the indirect effects of the invasion.

Dramatic Predictions

In the first half of 2022, several influential individuals predicted that hunger due to the worsening food security crisis would cause a dramatic wave of migration into Europe. European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas, who is in charge of EU migration policy, stated in May that severe food shortages would lead to people travelling to Europe by boat in a ‘chaotic fashion’. Similar concerns have been raised by the President of Poland and the Cypriot Minster of Interior. An influential blog post published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and co-written by the IMF’s Managing Director, First Deputy Managing Director, and Director of its Strategy, Policy, and Review Department, predicted ‘[m]ore people will embark on perilous journeys to seek opportunity elsewhere’ if global supply chains fail to deliver enough food. The head of the World Food Programme (WFP) has argued that failure to provide adequate supplies of food would lead people from northern Africa and the Middle East to travel to Europe, and claimed, ‘For every 1 per cent increase in hunger, there’s a 2 per cent increase in migration.’ This ratio appears to be derived from a 2017 WFP report that looked at migration by refugees.

These predictions were intended to create alarm and mobilize support for increased food aid for people in developing countries enduring high prices and shortages. More information on the 2022 food security crisis can be found in the 2022 PRIO Policy Briefs ‘Food Insecurity and Social Instability in Light of the Ukraine-Russia War’ and ‘The Role of the Invasion of Ukraine in the 2022 Food Supply Crisis’. Providing food assistance is a humanitarian necessity. Nevertheless, the drivers of migration are complex. The remainder of this policy brief examines the plausibility of these dramatic predictions that food insecurity will increase international migration to Europe and other parts of the world.

The record of food prices and migration over five years

Predictions that food insecurity will lead to a significant increase in irregular migration to Europe are not borne out by the available data. Figure 1 shows two trends: changes in food prices, as reported by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in its Food Price Index, which tracks international prices of a basket of food commodities, and trends in migration to Europe by land and sea routes, as recorded by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

As the figure shows, an increase in migration in August 2022 coincided with a decrease in food prices. In fact, since 2016, migration flows have not corresponded with global food prices. Migration to Europe waxed and waned over the seasons; overall, it declined between 2016 and 2017, and again in 2020, presumably as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Food prices, in contrast, have risen steadily since mid-2020, with prices in May 2022 about fifty per cent higher than in the years 2016–2020. In 2021 and early 2022, migration levels did begin to rise, but they merely returned to their pre-pandemic levels. Data on asylum seekers to the European Union show similar trends.

Future trends in migration to Europe could differ from those shown in Figure 1. The next section summarises knowledge from research on the drivers of international migration. This information provides some indication about the extent to which future food insecurity may drive significantly more migration to Europe. The last section of this policy brief discusses likely impacts on migration of the invasion of Ukraine.